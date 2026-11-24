A worker walks past a data center in Johor state, which has become Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data center hub, at Gelang Patah, Malaysia, May 7, 2026. (Reuters/Hasnoor Hussain)

Under a US rule that took effect on Nov. 19, data centers providing large amounts of computing power to companies headquartered in China have 90 days, until around mid-February, to obtain a US license.

S ome Malaysian data centers will not be required to declare graphics processing units (GPUs) that fall outside US export controls under Malaysia’s planned disclosure rules, says Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani.

The ministry also does not yet have details from operators about their customers based in China, he said in a written reply to The Star.

Under a US rule that took effect on Nov. 19, data centers providing large amounts of computing power to companies headquartered in China have 90 days, until around mid-February, to obtain a US license.

“The disclosure requirement will only apply to GPUs that are subject to US export controls. It will not cover other GPUs,” Johari said.

As this was a new requirement, the ministry is still gathering customer information, which would be “collected on an ongoing basis under the disclosure requirements being introduced”, he said.

Johari said on Nov. 12 that the requirements would be enshrined in law, with data centers required to disclose information including their electricity consumption and the number of GPU chips they import.

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In his latest reply, Johari said operators should note that the US rule was already in force, although the ministry had yet to issue an official notice as it was still seeking clarification from Washington.

On Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, the Malaysian subsidiary of Singapore-based Megaspeed International, he said verification was ongoing with the relevant agencies. He referred questions on the police investigation to the Home Minister.

The Digital Ministry, which is drafting the proposed data center legislation, said earlier this month that the Digital Infrastructure (Data Center) Bill was expected to be tabled in Parliament next year, subject to government approval.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo told The Star that Malaysia already had controls under the Strategic Trade Act 2010, while the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry introduced additional requirements in July last year governing the export, transit and transshipment of high-performance AI chips of US origin.

Being a trusted destination for AI infrastructure investment required “a strong regulatory framework, responsible industry practices and effective enforcement”, he said.

He added that concerns over the potential circumvention of export controls were taken seriously and that “appropriate action will be taken where violations are established”.

MBSB Research senior analyst Royce Tan said the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry’s lack of customer data was understandable, as operators had not previously been required to disclose such information and most were bound by confidentiality agreements with their clients.

“This is particularly relevant for colocation operators, which provide the physical infrastructure but may have limited visibility over the ultimate users of the computing capacity,” he said.

He said the extent of the exposure was difficult to estimate, but the risks were concentrated among GPU-intensive AI facilities and colocation arrangements using advanced US-controlled chips, particularly those serving Chinese customers, rather than conventional cloud and enterprise data centers.

The immediate priority, he said, should be to establish a secure and confidential reporting mechanism that would allow the authorities to identify affected facilities without exposing commercially sensitive information.

Tan said the new regulations could lead to greater scrutiny and potentially delay some projects, but should not fundamentally alter the structural demand for data center capacity.

“We are still positive about the longer-term prospects for data centers in Malaysia,” he added.

Data centers accounted for 123.5 billion ringgit (US$30 billion), or 35.2 percent, of the 350.4 billion ringgit in investments approved between January and September this year, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.