Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang present NVIDIA Blackwell platform at an event ahead of the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan on June 2, 2024. (Reuters/Ann Wang)

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 over an affair with a woman whom US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China.

N vidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive in a stunning reversal that President Donald Trump said followed his own direct contacts with the company's board.

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 over an affair with a woman whom US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China, a departure that sent Wall Street tumbling and stoked fears for a US economy reliant on the AI investment boom.

US stocks bounced early Monday after the news emerged, with Nvidia soaring about 35 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up around seven percent.

Trump, who had publicly urged Nvidia to rehire Huang, welcomed the move as a "correct and proper decision."

"I've been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it," he told US broadcaster CNBC.

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead," the company said in a statement.

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It said input from "senior levels" of the US government had left it confident his return posed no national security risk, without naming the officials.

Board chair Harvey Jones said directors believe Huang "is the right person to lead Nvidia."

Jones will remain chair, and chief financial officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as CFO.

'Back to work'

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said in the statement. "I can't wait to get back to work."

Huang had offered to return after stepping down, but Jones told investors on an earnings call last week that directors had unanimously accepted his resignation and did "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

His comeback followed a campaign by Silicon Valley figures including Elon Musk, while thousands of current and former Nvidia employees signed an open letter calling for his reinstatement.

On Friday, Trump described Huang as "one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world" and said he would "love to see Jensen be given a second chance."

Huang has developed a close relationship with Trump since the president returned to the White House, joining him on foreign trips and negotiating directly with the administration over chip exports to China.

Nvidia was also among the largest donors to Trump's White House ballroom project, contributing US$25 million, The Washington Post reported last month.

"Trump's support for Jensen reflects how important the AI boom is to the president, to his legacy," said Kyle Chan, a fellow at the Brookings Institution's John L. Thornton China Center. "Putting Jensen back in is directly part of that calculus for him."

China hawks 'furious'

Huang, 63, stepped down after reports that he had a relationship with Alice Huang, no relation, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that bought billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips.

Media reports subsequently revealed another alleged affair with an Nvidia subordinate.

US intelligence services have reportedly concluded Alice Huang passed information to Beijing, which has denied the allegations.

A committee of independent directors investigating whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will complete its probe, Nvidia said Monday.

Huang is due to testify to US lawmakers behind closed doors next week and faces further scrutiny when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries called the board's decision "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible," and said Congress would not be deterred from a "swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation" of Nvidia.

The scandal exposed divisions within Trump's administration over Huang and China, with hawks accusing the Commerce Department of failing to police Nvidia's chip sales to Beijing.

"A lot of the China hawks will be furious to see Jensen back," Chan said, adding that they see Nvidia and Huang as having played "almost a disloyal role" in allowing China to get advanced AI chips.

Jack Gold of J. Gold Associates called the reinstatement "a big mistake," pointing to the incomplete investigation into whether Huang was compromised by the alleged spy.

"This action further amplifies the notion that big 'tech bros' don't need to play by the rules like the rest of us do," Gold said.