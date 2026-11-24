Labor union members hold banners and wave posters on May 1, 2025, during a Labor Day rally in Jakarta. (AFP/Azwar Ipank)

Provinces have set varying increases, ranging from 4 percent in mining-heavy North Maluku to 42.1 percent in the tourism hub of Bali.

T he annual provincial minimum wage increases for next year have left both businesses and workers dissatisfied. Employers warn that higher labor costs could undermine Indonesia’s competitiveness as an investment destination, while workers argue that the raises in some provinces fall short of their expectations.

Provinces have set varying increases, ranging from 4 percent in mining-heavy North Maluku to 42.1 percent in the tourism hub of Bali.

West Java, a major industrial hub, recorded the second-largest increase, at 29.4 percent to Rp 3 million (US$165), followed by Central Java, at 14.1 percent to Rp 2.6 million, and Yogyakarta, at 12.7 percent to Rp 2.7 million.

East Java's minimum wage rose by 11.6 percent to Rp 2.7 million, while Jakarta saw a more modest 7.1 percent increase to Rp 6.1 million, still higher than this year's 6.2 percent hike.

The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) wage council head Subchan Gatot raised concerns over investment competitiveness, noting that Indonesia is facing competition with other countries in Southeast Asia. Thus, wage policy should take into account the country's attractiveness in getting investment and industrial activity, while businesses should improve productivity, efficiency, innovation and workers' skills to generate greater value.

Subchan also called for greater government involvement in workers' welfare, arguing that businesses should not bear the responsibility alone.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“We believe that the responsibility to improve workers' welfare cannot be fully borne by industry. Regional governments must take a greater role in providing affordable public facilities and services,” Subchan, who is also deputy chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) for labor affairs, told The Jakarta Post on Monday.