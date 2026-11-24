People walk past a busy alley near a shopping center on Jl. M.H. Thamrin in Central Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2026, where street vendors sell a variety of affordable food. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grew 2.68 percent year-on-year (yoy) in September 2026, up from 2.32 percent in August but well below the 13.26 percent growth in total bank lending.

I ndonesia's small businesses face an uneven recovery. Credit growth remains modest, even as household spending continues to expand.

Transaction data suggest consumers are making smaller purchases, particularly in the lower-spending group. This creates opportunities to offer affordable goods and services, while making cost control more important. Support tailored to small businesses can turn these opportunities into more sustainable livelihoods.

The gap in lending growth illustrates the challenge. According to the Financial Services Authority (OJK), credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grew 2.68 percent year-on-year (yoy) in September 2026, up from 2.32 percent in August but well below the 13.26 percent growth in total bank lending.

Lending data alone, however, cannot show whether the gap reflects weaker loan demand, constraints on access or both.

Household consumption, meanwhile, grew 5.04 percent yoy in the third quarter of 2026, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS). Bank Indonesia's consumer confidence index reached 119.9 in October, up from 118.1 in September but below 127.7 at the end of 2024. A Bank Indonesia survey showed retail sales only grew 0.6 percent annually in September, following 1.3 percent in August.

Mandiri Spending Index (MSI) data show how spending behavior is changing.

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In the third quarter of 2026, average spending per transaction, or ticket size, fell in 10 of 15 spending categories for the lower-spending group, compared with five for the middle group and four for the upper group. Supermarket and restaurant ticket sizes declined across all three groups, with the steepest falls in the lower group, at 1.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Smaller ticket sizes are consistent with trading down to cheaper options, although they can also reflect fewer items per transaction.

Business-level data show where opportunities remain. Our analysis of BPS data classifies around 21.5 million of the 52.9 million MSMEs covered in 2025, or about two in five, as stable or growing. Their owners earn more than a typical local wage, and their businesses are generally performing well.

The first opportunity is in food and other daily necessities. Of the country's 3.55 million traditional grocery stalls, six in ten are stable or growing. Among drinking water refill depots, the share is eight in 10. Cooking gas retailers, rice sellers and small rice mills show a similar pattern.

Affordable meals are another market. The number of food stall owners rose by about 31 percent between 2021 and 2025, and six in ten of their stalls are stable or growing. Smaller portions and affordable prices can help them match customers' budgets, provided margins remain viable.

Opportunities extend to clothing and housing. More than seven in ten online clothing sellers and about eight in ten clothing traders in traditional markets are stable or growing, with a similar share among secondhand clothing sellers. In housing, three in four building material shops are stable or growing, while owners of boarding houses and rental rooms earn a median monthly profit of Rp 4 million (US$219).

Opportunities also vary by location.

Java is home to about half of all stable or growing businesses, more than 11 million. Yet their share among local small businesses is higher in Sumatra and Sulawesi, at 48.6 percent and 44.4 percent, respectively, compared with 38.6 percent in Java. In Jambi, Riau, South Sumatra, Bengkulu and Lampung, it exceeds 50 percent. Java offers scale, but these higher shares suggest scope for support beyond the largest business centers.

Taken together, the findings highlight opportunities for small businesses serving everyday needs at affordable prices. With smaller purchases, they must manage costs and protect margins. Expansion should be guided by local demand, competition and cash flow.

Turning these opportunities into growth requires support that fits each stage of business.

Growing businesses can benefit from wider market access through digital platforms and partnerships with larger companies, alongside financing suited to their cash flow. Stable businesses, meanwhile, can take the next step by keeping simple books and documenting digital transactions, with guidance from financial institutions and business associations. Better records help owners judge whether expansion is viable and help lenders assess repayment capacity.

Many other businesses need support focused on sustaining livelihoods. About 31.3 million are classified as subsistence businesses, whose owners mostly work to support their families. That is a legitimate purpose, and steadier income may be a more useful immediate goal than expansion. Government agencies, financial institutions and local business networks could emphasize practical bookkeeping, cost management and access to customers. Credit can complement this where there is a clear business need and sufficient repayment capacity.

Not every small business needs to become a large company. Support should reflect whether an enterprise wants to expand, consolidate or secure a steadier household income. Success should therefore be judged by sustainable earnings and business resilience, alongside access to finance. This would give more small businesses a realistic path forward.

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The writer is an analyst at Mandiri Institute.