Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani delivers a speech during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) at Wisma Danantara Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 24, 2026. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

The government last week revoked the forest usage permits of PT Riau ​Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP), a unit of Singapore-headquartered Royal Golden Eagle, which cover 338,536 hectares of concessions in Riau province, citing fires and other violations.

A new Indonesian company appointed to manage concessions seized from a subsidiary of a Singapore-based conglomerate is a unit of state asset fund Danantara, a document seen by Reuters showed, making it the largest single state seizure of land ​linked to this year's forest fires.

The awarding of the concession is the latest sign of Danantara's ​growing clout across Indonesia's economy following its launch early last year, with hundreds of ⁠state firms worth over US$1 trillion now under its control. The move comes amid President Prabowo Subianto's drive to ​increase state control over the country's vast natural resources.

The government last week revoked the forest usage permits of PT Riau ​Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP), a unit of Singapore-headquartered Royal Golden Eagle, which cover 338,536 hectares of concessions in Riau province, citing fires and other violations. On Tuesday it was announced the area would be managed by a previously unknown company called PT Garuda ​Adidaya Nusantara.

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According to a law ministry document about the company reviewed by Reuters, Garuda Adidaya is 99 percent controlled ​by PT Danantara Asset Management and was established to engage in a wide range of forestry and plantation businesses as well ‌as ⁠the processing of forest commodities.

It was established on Nov. 19, the document shows, the same day the government issued the decree to revoke RAPP's permits.

Neither the company's status as a unit of Danantara nor the time when it was established has been previously reported.

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It is one of the highest-profile state takeovers ever, with the land previously ​used by a company belonging ​to one of Indonesia's ⁠best-known billionaire tycoons, Sukanto Tanoto.

"We respect the Government's authority and will continue to engage constructively with the relevant authorities," a RAPP spokesperson said on Wednesday, without responding to ​queries about the concession being run by Garuda Adidaya.

"PT RAPP firmly believes that ​it has operated ⁠in compliance with all applicable government regulatory requirements in the management of its forestry concessions."

A call to Garuda Adidaya's listed phone number was unanswered. Danantara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The local government in Riau, ⁠where the ​concession is located, urged Garuda Adidaya and the central government's forestry ​task force to provide clarity regarding the continuation of operations on the concession and the fate of its workers.

The task force has previously ​pledged that no RAPP employees would be laid off.