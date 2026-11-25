A man walks past the Wisma Danantara Indonesia building on Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta, on Nov. 11, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Danantara Investment Management’s (DIM) 2026 net profit is estimated to come in at Rp 800 billion (US$44 million), well below a previous target of Rp 3.4 trillion.

T he investment unit of state asset fund Danantara expects to miss its net profit target this year due to losses on investments in local equities, executives said on Tuesday, though it expects a sixfold profit increase in 2027.

Danantara Investment Management’s (DIM) 2026 net profit is estimated to come in at Rp 800 billion (US$44 million), well below a previous target of Rp 3.4 trillion, according to company executives.

Its target for 2027 is between Rp 5 trillion and Rp 6 trillion.

“This is primarily due to the current pressure on the capital markets, which has led to a significant decline in capital market investments or public investments,” said Rosan Roeslani, chief executive of DIM’s parent company, during a parliamentary hearing.

The numbers were the first presented to the public since DIM’s parent, Danantara, was launched by President Prabowo Subianto in February 2025. Danantara has been tasked with driving Indonesian gross domestic product growth to 8 percent by 2029, from 5 percent in recent years.

Danantara is different from most other sovereign wealth funds because it was formed out of a consolidation of state companies, as opposed to using fiscal or commodity surpluses.

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Equity market slump

DIM’s return on average equity (ROAE) is expected to be 0.8 percent in 2026; next year, it is expected to be between 3.8 and 4.1 percent. DIM chief executive Pandu Sjahrir said he hopes to increase ROAE to 8 percent by 2030.

DIM had around 9 percent of its public portfolio in Indonesian stocks, with more than 40 percent invested in developed-market equities. The diversification helped cushion DIM’s bottom line, said its managing director Ali Setiawan.

Investor sentiment has weakened this year amid concerns about fiscal health and the central bank’s independence.

On top of that, index provider MSCI’s warnings of a potential downgrade of the stock market to “standalone” status from “emerging” now, due to transparency issues, have sparked large capital outflows.

Jakarta’s main stock index has lost nearly 40 percent so far this year, the worst-performing gauge in the world. The rupiah is also down more than 8 per cent this year, hitting a number of record lows in recent weeks.

About 31 percent of DIM’s public portfolio was in fixed income, with its overall exposure to AI and its ecosystem estimated at 19 percent.

No guidance was given on profit drivers for 2027, but Pandu said the company’s performance was sensitive to moves in the rupiah exchange rate and interest rates.

Lawmaker Harris Turino called the 2026 ROAE rate “far from expectations”, adding that keeping funds in term deposits at commercial banks carried better returns.

70 percent AUM growth

DIM gets its capital from dividend payouts from existing state companies. It also raises funds in the bond market and from bank loans.

DIM’s total assets under management in 2026 were expected to be Rp 248 trillion, more than three quarters of which were placed in public investment.

Expecting a Rp 50 trillion capital injection and around Rp 122 trillion more from fundraising in 2027, DIM forecasts 2027 total assets will reach Rp 390 trillion to Rp 421 trillion, with the upper end of the range representing a 70 percent annual increase.

Next year, the proportion of private investment will rise to 45 percent.

Among its private investments were an AI infrastructure project in Indonesia called the “Tokyo Project” and properties in the holy city of Mecca.

Investment arm

Danantara’s other investment arm, the Danantara Development Management Fund, which oversees investment in projects that have low returns but are considered important, would receive Rp 42 trillion in capital next year, its chief Sigit Puji Santosa told a separate parliamentary hearing.

He said this would be leveraged by co-investors, development financing institutions and banks so that its total investment in 2027 could reach Rp 354 trillion.

Projects the development arm is pursuing include manufacturing national electric cars and electric motorbikes, as well as coal gasification, he said. Its capital also comes from existing state companies’ dividend payouts.