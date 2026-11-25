Danantara chief executive Rosan Roeslani (center) holds the state asset fund’s audited 2025 financial statements alongside finance managing editor Arief Budiman (left), chief operating officer Dony Oskaria (second left), chief investment officer Pandu Sjahrir (second right) and global relations and communications managing director Pahala Mansury during a presentation on Nov. 25 of the fund’s consolidated 2025 financial statements. (Courtesy of/Danantara)

Danantara-controlled state companies paid a total of Rp 143 trillion in dividends in 2025, with expected dividend payments of up to Rp 160 trillion this year and next year.

A potential profit shortfall at the investment arm of state asset fund Danantara is fueling fresh concerns about the fund’s investment strategy amid volatile capital markets. Nevertheless, the fund remains bullish, vowing to take a more aggressive approach to pursuing higher returns next year.

During a hearing with House of Representatives Commission XI, which oversees financial affairs, on Tuesday, Danantara Investment Management (DIM) projected a net profit of around Rp 800 billion (US$43.6 million) this year, 76 percent below its initial target of Rp 3.4 trillion. As a result, its return on average equity (RoAE) is also expected to reach just 0.85 percent this year, compared with its target of 3.5 percent.

The company attributed the shortfall to losses stemming from the domestic stock market slump, which dropped more than 40 percent since the start of the year.

“Meanwhile, components within management’s control, including treasury income, private investment income and total costs, were in line with or better than the budget,” Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani said.

Since the beginning of this year, DIM has invested Rp 68.9 trillion in private investments, including deals with Brazil-based meat processor JBS Group and United States-based mining company HighPeak Energy, which are expected to generate equity returns of 14 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

However, the firm has also invested in haj village projects in Saudi Arabia, which are expected to yield a return of just 5 percent.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

On the other hand, the firm also has treasury and public investments, including in stocks and bonds, worth Rp 60.6 trillion as of Oct. 30, whose performance has been affected by market volatility. DIM noted that without these headwinds, its net profit could have been Rp 2 trillion higher.