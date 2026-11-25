Graphics processing unit servers operate on Feb. 4, 2026, at a Microsoft data center fitted with a closed-loop liquid cooling system in Karawang, West Java. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

The trend underscores the growing importance of the ASEAN Power Grid, which requires an average annual investment of US$405 billion, and the region's emergence as the next AI infrastructure hub.

D ata centers are set to become a major force in Southeast Asia’s power landscape, accounting for around 20.7 percent of increased electricity demand in the region between 2025 and 2030, according to the ASEAN Center for Energy (ACE).

A senior officer for Energy Modeling and Policy Planning (MPP) at ACE, Muhammad Rizki Kresnawan, said on Tuesday that while data centers were technically classified as commercial buildings, they did not fit into the typical commercial or industrial categories because had distinct demand drivers.

Rizki noted that the projection, based on the center’s ASEAN Coordinated Transition Scenario (ACTS) model, made electricity interconnection increasingly urgent alongside the electrification of industry and transport.

However, he acknowledged that predicting data center demand remained difficult. Growth drivers, including developments in artificial intelligence, were still uncertain, leaving countries struggling to assess private sector requests for large amounts of clean electricity and water for data centers.

“That is why we recognize the significance of the ASEAN Power Grid [APG]. Beyond powering industrial electrification, it also plays a vital role in transportation and data centers,” Rizki said.

According to ACE executive director Razib Dawood, the planned APG is estimated to require an annual investment averaging US$405 billion, or $14.1 trillion cumulatively by 2060, under the ambitious ACTS model, which relies on accelerated energy efficiency, electrification and coordinated fuel switching among member states.

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Those figures frame the challenges facing the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines Power Integration Project (BIMP-PIP). The project is at the heart of ASEAN's efforts to build a more connected regional electricity grid, but it still faces significant hurdles before moving from planning to implementation.