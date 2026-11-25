A worker sets up vegetable seeds at the Hutadaa Red and White Cooperative in Gorontalo regency, Gorontalo on July 21, 2025. The cooperative is one of 80,000 sites opened under the Red and White Cooperative initiative launched by President Prabowo Subianto on July 21 that year. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)

Cooperatives Minister Ferry Juliantono acknowledged the findings and said that the program still had room for improvement.

T he Indonesian Ombudsman has found "maladministration" in the rollout of President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship Red and White Cooperatives program and urged relevant authorities to take corrective measures.

Following an investigation that began in May, the Ombudsman highlighted several issues in the program, including land and management challenges.

“We have conveyed the investigation results to the Cooperatives Minister. We certainly hope that all findings, data and facts on the ground regarding maladministration in this program can be followed up through corrective actions for future improvement,” said Nuzran Joher, head of the Indonesian Ombudsman, in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that the Ombudsman would monitor implementation of these corrective actions over the next 30 days.

Cooperatives Minister Ferry Juliantono acknowledged the findings and said that the program still had room for improvement.

“We recognize that, from a technical side, there are still shortcomings and imperfections in the implementation of this program. We will take necessary corrective actions,” Ferry said.

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During its investigation process, the Ombudsman had examined 13 regulatory documents and agreements, coordinated with multiple relevant ministries and local authorities, sought clarification from the program’s operator PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara and inspected 14 cooperative outlets across six regions in the country.