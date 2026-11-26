Indonesian officials meet with representatives from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Nov. 25 at the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister in Jakarta. (dra/ekon.go.id/-)

The government is preparing draft amendments to three key national laws, including the Corruption Eradication Law, Business Competition Law and Statistics Law.

T he government is pushing ahead with legislative revisions to align with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) standards amid efforts to speed up Indonesia’s accession to the group by 2028.

Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the government was preparing draft amendments to three key national laws, namely the Corruption Eradication Law, Business Competition Law and Statistics Law.

He explained that relevant ministries and agencies, including the Law and Human Rights Ministry along with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK); the Trade Ministry with the Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU); and Statistics Indonesia along with the Finance Ministry, were working on revising these laws.

“We have reached about 80 percent completion across 25 sections, with a target to become an OECD member by 2028. This aligns well with the ongoing drive for global cooperation,” he said, as quoted by news agency Antara.

The Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister held a meeting on Wednesday with OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann, who was on a two-day official visit to Jakarta. The meeting discussed progress on technical reviews, which are aimed at harmonizing national policies, regulations and governance practices with OECD standards.

Read also: Indonesia nears OECD accession as progress reaches 80%

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Mathias said Indonesia’s accession process was advancing “smoothly and rapidly”, noting the country’s commitment to implementing concrete reforms.