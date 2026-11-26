President Prabowo Subianto (left) poses with United States President Donald Trump during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on Oct. 13, 2025. (AFP/Evan Vucci)

Significant tariff differential compared with competing countries provides a comparative advantage, as well as a strategic opportunity for the national manufacturing industry, the government said.

T he government and business players have expressed relative optimism about the new tariffs imposed by the United States on Indonesia, given that the rates are lower than those imposed on many of the country’s competitors.

Spokesman for the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister, Haryo Limanseto, said on Thursday that the government was “monitoring” the result of the investigation, which concluded with 18 percent duties on Indonesian goods.

“The significant tariff differential compared with the competing countries provides a comparative advantage, as well as a strategic opportunity for the national manufacturing industry,” said Haryo, adding that the government viewed the decision as a part of “open consultation” process.

Haryo did not specifically name any country he was referring to but Washington put most of Indonesia’s peers in exactly the same bracket save for Vietnam, which faces a threatened 35 percent tariff that could be lowered to 20 percent if the two countries reach a reciprocal trade agreement.

US President Donald Trump announced the tariff salvo on Wednesday after the US Trade Representative (USTR) concluded the eight-month investigations based on Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

The USTR determined that certain acts, policies and practices in 14 economies that contributed to structural excess capacity constituted unfair trade practices that burdened or restricted US commerce.

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Among others, Washington pointed specifically to Indonesia’s industrial policies to promote production and exports alongside sector-specific acts, such as downstreaming, as the basis behind the verdict.