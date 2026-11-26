US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference after returning from Asia, flanked by US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 20, 2026. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

The new tolls, which follow an investigation launched days after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's previous duties, range up to 20 percent and face a period of public comment before taking effect, at the earliest in January.

M ajor economies from China to the EU hit out at proposed new US tariffs after Washington concluded its months-long probe into alleged excess production, potentially opening a new phase in trade tensions with both allies and foes alike.

The new tolls, which follow an investigation launched days after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's previous duties, range up to 20 percent and face a period of public comment before taking effect, at the earliest in January.

The levies target some of the United States' largest trading partners, with China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in the crosshairs.

Some, such as Japan, denied having excessive production.

"Japan does not have any non-market policy practices or structural excess production capacity... It is regrettable that a proposed measure targeting Japan has been announced in spite of this," the country's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the proposals sought to take existing trade deals into account.

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China is among those facing a 20-percent tariff, but US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new levies were within the bounds of existing trade negotiations with Beijing.

"China understands that we're going to have some level of tariffs. This falls within that understanding," he told US broadcaster CNBC, adding that Washington was offering China exemptions on around $30 billion of goods.

The European Union said it rejected the premise of new tariffs and expected the United States to stick by a deal struck last year.

"The EU and the US share a real concern about global overcapacity, much of it state-driven and concentrated in third countries. We regret the lack of joint action," European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said.

China's foreign ministry, responding to a question about the new levies before they were officially announced, warned Washington not to engage in "tariff wars and trade wars."

And Singapore said on Thursday it was "very disappointed" with the proposals and denied it was protecting its domestic market or subsidizing manufacturing.

Vietnam also faces a 20-percent tariff; Cambodia and Indonesia 18 percent; and India 17 percent, according to the USTR's office.

The EU, South Korea and Taiwan, which have signed trade deals with the United States, will see tariffs broadly capped at 15 percent.

In a separate announcement, the USTR also proposed additional tariffs on goods from Brazil, including aircraft, over alleged inaction on addressing US trade concerns.

The Brazilian president's office called the measures "unacceptable" and said Brasilia would "not yield to this type of threat."

Trump's tariffs have targeted Washington's friends and foes alike, and are part of a push in his second term to remake global trade by forcing countries to buy US products or produce their goods in the country.

Overcapacity concerns affect a range of sectors, from batteries to cement and chemicals to processed food, the senior US official said.