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Manufacturing partners like Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia’s chips into servers, told buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that the chipmaker will not allow their orders to be shipped.
vidia has told its manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers to four Southeast Asian countries, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
Manufacturing partners like Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia’s chips into servers, told buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that the chipmaker will not allow their orders to be shipped, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Nvidia, Dell and Supermicro did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.
It is unclear whether the halt is temporary, as Nvidia and its partners try to work on how to comply with the new US export controls, the report added.
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