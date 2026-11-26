Investors have turned increasingly bearish on the Indonesian rupiah, with pessimism reaching its highest level since early July.

T he rupiah hit a record low of 18,400 per United States dollar on Thursday, pressured by a stronger greenback and concerns over a potential downgrade of Indonesia’s stock market by global index provider MSCI from emerging-market to standalone-market status.

Bank Indonesia (BI) executive Erwin Gunawan Hutapea said growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate hike, following data showing continued resilience in the US economy despite persistent inflation, had strengthened the dollar.

“Pressure on the rupiah has also been driven by concerns over a potential reclassification of the domestic stock market, which could trigger fund outflows, as well as rising foreign exchange demand from corporations approaching the end of the month,” he said on Thursday, as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

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He gave an assurance that the central bank would continue its currency stabilization efforts while strengthening coordination and communication with businesses.

Investors have turned increasingly bearish on the rupiah, with pessimism reaching its highest level since early July as persistent concerns over the fiscal outlook and a potential MSCI reclassification fueled capital outflows and pushed the currency to repeated record lows.

“The risk of Indonesia being moved directly from ‘emerging’ to ‘standalone’ has become a major concern because it could trigger further portfolio outflows and increase the country’s risk premium,” said Lukman Leong, chief analyst at Doo Financial Futures, as quoted by Reuters.

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Leong expects the rupiah to end the year between 18,200 and 18,600 per US dollar, while BI expects it to average between 17,800 and 18,200 in 2027.