European Investment Bank (EIB) vice president Nicola Beer (right) speaks with Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin in his office, Jakarta, on Nov. 27, 2026. (Courtesy of European Investment Bank/-)

EIB and Jakarta have been discussing investments in the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), which the multilateral development bank (MDB) has been looking into “for a longer time”.

T he European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union’s official lending arm, has provided a US$300 million loan for renovations and expansion of Indonesian hospitals as it starts exploring more investments in other sectors including energy and critical minerals.

The Finance Ministry signed the loan in July and EIB vice president Nicola Beer told The Jakarta Post in an interview on Thursday that the loan was reserved for military hospitals that have yet to be identified in full.

“We are starting with 17 of such hospitals which will be renovated, newly equipped, which will also have extensions. So to have nearby healthcare for everybody, faster diagnosis, better treatment,” said Beer.

So far, the projects have started working on three hospitals where the rollout was “done very quickly”, said Beer, explaining that the EIB has the money ready and the disbursement pace was up to the government.

“The pace is up to the decision of the government but I understand that they are interested in having a quite quick implementation,” said the financier, adding that the government has already discussed “a top up” where other hospitals join the projects.

She went on to say that EIB and Jakarta have been discussing investments in other sectors, among which was the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), which the multilateral development bank (MDB) has been looking into “for a longer time”.

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The ASEAN Center for Energy estimated that a certain model of the planned APG might require an annual investment averaging $405 billion, or $14.1 trillion cumulatively by 2060.