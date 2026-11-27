Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Haji Isam, the business tycoon behind NIU, has been expanding his business footprint in the country along with his growing influence in the current administration.
T Nusa Investama Utama (NIU) and the China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) signed on Wednesday a framework agreement to develop the trans-Kalimantan railway, at an event in Jakarta that was attended by Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi and Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong.
In a statement, Dudy said the agreement between the two companies marked a crucial first step in developing a railway network traversing Kalimantan. He also noted that the initiative aligned with President Prabowo Subianto’s priority program to expand rail services outside of Java as part of a wider agenda to boost connectivity, curb logistics costs and strengthen national competitiveness.
Investment in the project is expected to yield benefits for both the economy and the public through “improved intercity mass transportation, job creation, enhanced workforce competence and technology transfers”, Dudy stated.
Read also: Govt grants Bayan additional coal quota after Haji Isam buys stake
The project aims to boost freight efficiency in East Kalimantan by constructing a double-track railway spanning 162 kilometers. It targets annual coal transport capacity of 100 million tonnes initially, with potential for maximum expansion to 200 million tonnes per year.
In his statement, Dudy said China’s experience and technology in railway development, particularly for high-capacity freight transport, provided a strong foundation for the project.
“In the long term, I hope the project planning will also consider network connectivity to Central Kalimantan, South Kalimantan and other provinces in Kalimantan, in line with the development goals of the trans-Kalimantan railway,” he said.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.