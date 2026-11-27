Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi (center, front) and representatives from the China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) and PT Nusa Investama Utama (NIU), a private investment company linked to business tycoon Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad, better known as “Haji Isam”, clasp hands on Nov. 25, 2026, at a signing ceremony in Jakarta for a framework agreement on developing the trans-Kalimantan railway. (Transportation Ministry/-)

Haji Isam, the business tycoon behind NIU, has been expanding his business footprint in the country along with his growing influence in the current administration.

P T Nusa Investama Utama (NIU) and the China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) signed on Wednesday a framework agreement to develop the trans-Kalimantan railway, at an event in Jakarta that was attended by Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi and Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong.

In a statement, Dudy said the agreement between the two companies marked a crucial first step in developing a railway network traversing Kalimantan. He also noted that the initiative aligned with President Prabowo Subianto’s priority program to expand rail services outside of Java as part of a wider agenda to boost connectivity, curb logistics costs and strengthen national competitiveness.

Investment in the project is expected to yield benefits for both the economy and the public through “improved intercity mass transportation, job creation, enhanced workforce competence and technology transfers”, Dudy stated.

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The project aims to boost freight efficiency in East Kalimantan by constructing a double-track railway spanning 162 kilometers. It targets annual coal transport capacity of 100 million tonnes initially, with potential for maximum expansion to 200 million tonnes per year.

In his statement, Dudy said China’s experience and technology in railway development, particularly for high-capacity freight transport, provided a strong foundation for the project.

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“In the long term, I hope the project planning will also consider network connectivity to Central Kalimantan, South Kalimantan and other provinces in Kalimantan, in line with the development goals of the trans-Kalimantan railway,” he said.