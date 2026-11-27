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Analysts cautioned that returns from Danantara’s overseas bets must be high enough to outweigh its borrowing costs, particularly as global market pressures push up bond yields.
awmakers have urged state asset fund Danantara to balance its push for higher returns through overseas investments with the need to support the domestic economy, highlighting the challenge of pursuing its dual mandate of maximizing investment returns while helping shore up economic conditions at home.
Analysts, meanwhile, cautioned that returns from Danantara’s overseas bets must be high enough to outweigh its borrowing costs, particularly as global market pressures push up bond yields.
During a hearing with House of Representatives Commission VI, which oversees state-owned enterprises (SOEs), lawmaker Mufti Anam criticized Danantara Investment Management (DIM), the fund’s investment arm, for projecting a net profit of just Rp 800 billion (US$43.6 million), well below its initial target of Rp 3.4 trillion. He argued that the money could have generated better returns if invested in government bonds, without incurring the investment arm’s costly operating expenses.
“What impact does this have on DAM? DIM invests money from DAM’s dividends, so what’s the point if it just spends the money? We want to ensure that DAM’s hard-earned money isn’t wasted,” he said, referring to Danantara Asset Management, which manages SOE assets and dividend proceeds.
“If DIM can no longer invest properly, it should at least help stabilize the market,” he added.
Read also: Danantara doubles overseas bets as Indonesia seeks capital at home
The geographic concentration of its portfolio had added to the scrutiny, with lawmaker Abdul Hakim Bafagih saying he was “confused” by DIM’s returns, urging Danantara to audit DIM and review its investment portfolio, particularly its heavy overseas exposure, amid stock market volatility and efforts to restore investor confidence.
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