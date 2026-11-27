Participants of the national seminar, “Human Rights, Discrimination, and the Urgency of Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Legislation in Indonesia” pose for a photograph following the conclusion of the event. (All images courtesy of CRM Consortium)

Despite constitutional guarantees of equality and nondiscrimination, vulnerable groups in Indonesia continue to face systemic barriers and unequal treatment. Experts are calling for comprehensive legislation to close gaps in the legal framework, strengthen state accountability and ensure effective protection and remedies for victims.

D espite constitutional guarantees of equality and fundamental rights, discrimination remains deeply entrenched in Indonesia, affecting religious minorities, transgender individuals, women, indigenous peoples and persons with disabilities. The persistence of such practices highlights gaps in the country's legal framework and the need for comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation that ensures equal protection, access to justice and effective remedies.

These concerns prompted the National Coalition of Vulnerable Groups Against Discrimination (Koalisi Nasional Kelompok Rentan Anti Diskriminasi – KAIN), the Department of Criminology at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Universitas Indonesia (FISIP UI) and UNAIDS Indonesia to organize a national seminar, “Human Rights, Discrimination and the Urgency of Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Legislation in Indonesia.”

Held on Nov. 24, 2026, at the University of Indonesia campus in Depok, West Java, the event brought together more than 150 participants to discuss challenges in protecting people from discrimination.

In her keynote address, Dr. Rieke Diah Pitaloka, a member of Commission XIII of the House of Representatives, said the spirit of Indonesian independence was inseparable from the courage to reject oppression and discrimination.

“No one should be excluded from the promise of their independence,” she said, adding that the effectiveness of laws must be measured by whether people can find justice and protection in their homes, workplaces and communities.

Rieke emphasized that comprehensive legislation should address both direct and indirect discrimination. However, eliminating discrimination should not stop with the enactment of one law; the principle must be integrated throughout the legislative process and state governance.

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Munafrizal Manan, representing the Ministry of Human Rights, noted that Indonesia already has various legal instruments upholding nondiscrimination, but their provisions remain scattered. This fragmentation, he said, makes the initiative to establish comprehensive legislation relevant.

The discussion also highlighted selective law enforcement, discriminatory government policies and barriers to equal citizenship. Putu Elvina, Commissioner of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), said complaints received by the commission include agrarian conflicts involving Indigenous peoples, barriers to health care and education and violations of freedom of religion or belief.

She expressed concern that government officials, who are expected to protect citizens, are frequently identified as perpetrators. “The highest number of perpetrators are among government officials,” she said.

Dr. Rieke Diah Pitaloka, a House of Representatives lawmaker of Commission XIII gives a keynote speech prior to the national seminar, “Human Rights, Discrimination, and the Urgency of Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Legislation in Indonesia.” According to her, the effectiveness of laws must be measured by whether people can find justice and protection in their homes, workplaces and communities. (All images courtesy of CRM Consortium)

From a constitutional perspective, Taufik Basari, Chair of the Constitutional Review Commission of the People’s Consultative Assembly, argued that eliminating discrimination requires more than improving statutory provisions. It also means addressing the paradigms and perspectives that shape how laws are drafted and implemented.

Views that position certain groups as second-class citizens remain a major obstacle to universal human rights, he said. Stigma can also affect those who advocate for vulnerable groups. The government must therefore uphold constitutional principles and ensure that acts of persecution are addressed through legal processes.

Jaleswari Pramodhawardani, Head of LAB 45, observed that state discrimination is often framed in the language of order, security and public conduciveness (kondusivitas), rather than hatred.

“Discrimination by the state rarely uses the language of hatred. It uses the language of order,” she said.

Such discrimination can be embedded in bureaucratic procedures, circular letters, administrative decisions and policies that portray certain identities or communities as threats. Jaleswari also called on civil society groups to build alliances rather than pursue their demands individually, so they can more effectively defend constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The experiences of vulnerable groups

The seminar also examined how discrimination affects people in their everyday lives. Agus Hidayat, a representative of Remisi and a member of KAIN, highlighted the restrictions experienced by persons with psychosocial, mental and intellectual disabilities. He pointed to sanism - prejudice against people perceived to have mental health conditions - which can become embedded in public policy, legal practice and social life.

Such discrimination is sometimes presented as protection, based on assumptions that people with disabilities are incapable of making decisions and must be controlled or cured. “The approach is not human rights, but medical. This is the paradigm that must be shifted,” Agus said.

He stressed that government acknowledgment of discrimination must be followed by concrete commitments, including accessible complaint mechanisms, victim recovery and guarantees that violations will not recur.

Prof. Robertus Robet, an academic at Universitas Negeri Jakarta, (right) gestures as he explained about the importance of upholding nondiscrimination, while moderator Albert Wirya (left) and Jaleswari Pramodhawardani, Head of LAB 45, (second from left) look on. (All images courtesy of CRM Consortium)

Dr. Hurriyah from the Indonesian Society for Religion and Belief (ISFoRB) described discrimination as a systemic issue shaped by the state's view of its citizens and the dominance of majority-group norms. In relation to freedom of religion or belief, she said the state's politics of recognition can create a hierarchy of citizenship, in which recognition and protection depend on whether people fit identity categories defined by the state.

“Our citizenship design does not make uniformity of identity a prerequisite for citizens to receive equal rights,” she said.

Mamik Sri Supatmi, an academic at the Department of Criminology, FISIP Universitas Indonesia, emphasized that the experiences of victims and survivors should form the basis for drafting anti-discrimination legislation. Existing legal instruments and constitutional guarantees, she said, have not been sufficient to overcome the structural inequalities they face.

She called for a broader understanding of discrimination, guided by the principle that no one should be left behind or excluded.

A broader understanding of discrimination

Prof. Robertus Robet, an academic at Universitas Negeri Jakarta, urged participants to look beyond discrimination as individual acts rooted in stereotypes and prejudice. It should also be understood as a product of social systems and structures.

Upholding nondiscrimination, he said, is part of renewing the politics of citizenship. “Let no one go uncounted in our politics of citizenship,” he said.

Nur Qomariah, Coordinator of the Task Force on Women and Diversity at the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan), said comprehensive legislation could help address discriminatory regional regulations (peraturan daerah), which number more than 300 across Indonesia.

Komnas Perempuan's documentation of discrimination continues to reveal gaps in existing regulations. Women's experiences show that discrimination occurs in many settings, she said, underscoring the distance between formal policy commitments and people's everyday realities.

The seminar underscored the need for comprehensive legislation supported by effective complaint mechanisms, victim recovery, guarantees of non-repetition and stronger collaboration among stakeholders. As participants emphasized, equality is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right for everyone.