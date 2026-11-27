A drone view shows trucks loaded with oil palm fruit bunches waiting outside the Multi Prima Entakai (MPE) palm oil mill in Sanggau, West Kalimantan, October 2, 2026. (Reuters/Soepriyadi Gunawan)

The news of the fee rate, which will be collected starting Jan. 1, drove up Malaysian palm oil prices on Thursday, as market participants expected some buyers to shift to the neighboring country.

A firm set up by Indonesia to monitor commodity exports has proposed a charge of 0.5 percent of the export sales value of palm oil, an official of Indonesia’s palm oil association GAPKI said on Thursday.

Palm oil exporters and industry groups were told of the fee during a briefing with Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) on Wednesday, said Yustinus Lambang Setyo Putro, an association official.

DSI plans to collect a fixed fee of Rp 2.5 million (US$136) for every contract palm oil exporters upload to its system and a verification fee of 0.5 percent of export sales value, Yustinus told Reuters.

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A DSI spokesperson declined immediate comment on the plan.

“This is a burden,” said Mansuetus Darto, chairman of the smallholder palm oil farmers’ union POPSI. “Just for the sake of transparency by giving the exports data to DSI, do we really need to pay $5 per tonne?”

The union calculates the fee would be about $5 at current crude prices of about $1,000 a tonne, potentially reducing the price of fresh fruit bunches by about 0.7 percent at a time of pressure from declining yields due to an El Nino-induced drought.

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The news of the fee rate, which will be collected starting Jan. 1, drove up Malaysian palm oil prices on Thursday, as market participants expected some buyers to shift to the neighboring country.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the two largest producers of the edible oil.

Company set up to verify export deals

Indonesia set up DSI under state asset fund Danantara to verify export transactions of palm oil, coal and ferroalloys to boost state oversight and allay concerns about transfer pricing practices and under-invoicing.

DSI plans to launch a digital platform in December, requiring exporters to upload export contracts and declarations, to track and analyze goods and payments flows and check if their prices are in line with market prices and flag any price anomalies.

GAPKI is calculating the potential impact of the additional fees on palm oil farmers and companies, Yustinus said, adding that a commodity exchange planned for 2027 would also incur expenses.

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The 0.5 percent fee would have limited impact on costs, as it is small compared to export taxes and levies exporters already pay, said Cheang Kang Wei, analyst at Singapore-based brokerage StoneX.

However, traders are concerned about how the new verification measures will affect the flow of goods.

“That adds paperwork, timing risk and a financing cost for exporters,” added Cheang. “If it slows down contracting or shipments early next year, buyers like India could lean more on Malaysian supply.”