Bali welcomed a record 7 million foreign visitors last year, with the figure expected to rise to 7.2 million by the end of this year.

B ali’s tourism is growing faster than the island can physically handle, as inadequate infrastructure and unchecked development further damage its environment and risk deterring future visitors.

Tourism guidebook publisher Fodor’s Travel has again included Bali in its “No List” destination for 2027, discouraging tourists from visiting the resort island due to concerns over worsening air quality, uncontrolled development and a deepening water crisis.

These pressures persist amid rapid tourism growth. Bali welcomed a record-high 7 million foreign visitors last year, which almost doubled its population of around 4.4 million.

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As of September this year, 5.2 million foreign tourists had arrived on the island. Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said last month that the figure is expected to rise further, potentially breaking another record with 7.1 million to 7.2 million foreign visits by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Fodor’s warned travelers that Bali had been grappling with air pollution from open burning, as the island’s overwhelmed waste management system leaves residents with nowhere else to put their rubbish.

The Bali administration barred the island’s largest landfill Suwung from accepting organic waste in April with no alternatives in place, while a waste-to-energy plant is only expected to be running in 2028.

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