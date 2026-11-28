President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hand with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ahead of the Gala Dinner during the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on Nov. 16, 2026. (AFP/Nhac Nguyen)

The CPTPP is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a bloc originally ​led by the United States that was widely seen ​as a counterweight to China's influence before US President Donald Trump withdrew ‌Washington ⁠from the pact in 2017.

M embers of the CPTPP Pacific Rim trade bloc have agreed to start ​accession negotiations with the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia ‌and the Philippines, Vietnam's deputy trade minister said on Friday.

Members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership also ​agreed during a meeting in Hanoi to advance ​negotiations to upgrade the agreement, Luong Hoang Thai ⁠said, according to remarks shared by his office.

Focus ​areas for an upgrade include services trade, e-commerce, customs ​and trade facilitation, cross-border services and business competitiveness, Thai said.

The CPTPP is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a bloc originally ​led by the United States that was widely seen ​as a counterweight to China's influence before US President Donald Trump withdrew ‌Washington ⁠from the pact in 2017.

It now comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and Britain.

Deputy minister Thai said the CPTPP ​was confident in "reinforcing ​its leading ⁠role in promoting an open, stable, predictable and rules-based international trade and investment environment".

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Its ​members also reaffirmed a determination to bring ​accession ⁠negotiations with Uruguay to an early conclusion.

The scheduled two-day meeting took place hours after the Trump administration proposed tariffs on ⁠14 ​of its trading partners, which included ​CPTPP members Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, following its investigation into excess ​factory capacity.