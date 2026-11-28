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The CPTPP is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a bloc originally led by the United States that was widely seen as a counterweight to China's influence before US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the pact in 2017.
embers of the CPTPP Pacific Rim trade bloc have agreed to start accession negotiations with the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and the Philippines, Vietnam's deputy trade minister said on Friday.
Members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership also agreed during a meeting in Hanoi to advance negotiations to upgrade the agreement, Luong Hoang Thai said, according to remarks shared by his office.
Focus areas for an upgrade include services trade, e-commerce, customs and trade facilitation, cross-border services and business competitiveness, Thai said.
The CPTPP is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a bloc originally led by the United States that was widely seen as a counterweight to China's influence before US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the pact in 2017.
It now comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and Britain.
Deputy minister Thai said the CPTPP was confident in "reinforcing its leading role in promoting an open, stable, predictable and rules-based international trade and investment environment".
Its members also reaffirmed a determination to bring accession negotiations with Uruguay to an early conclusion.
The scheduled two-day meeting took place hours after the Trump administration proposed tariffs on 14 of its trading partners, which included CPTPP members Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, following its investigation into excess factory capacity.
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