PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) Luke Mahony (third right) poses for a group photograph with fellow directors and commercial team members (from left) legal and compliance director Ivan Ferdiansyah Baely; risk management director Nur Hidayat Udin; finance and treasury director Sinthya Roesly; head of commercial coal Hendana Pristiwan; and head of commercial ferroalloys. Amando Bonito Kaligis. (JP/Ruth Dea Juwita)

Reports that DSI would impose a 0.5 percent levy on the export sales value of palm oil shipments sent Malaysian palm oil prices higher on Friday, as market participants anticipated that some buyers might shift their purchases to neighboring Malaysia.

P T Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI), an export-control arm of the state asset fund Danantara, has sought to shore up market confidence as it gears up for the January launch of its digital platform.

“We need the market to have confidence in us, because our battle is overseas. We need to win global competition and make buyers choose Indonesia over our competitors,” DSI finance and treasury director Sinthya Roesli told reporters in a media briefing on Friday.

The firm’s National Data Intelligence (NADI) portal has undergone pilot testing with 110 exporters across three commodities, covering around 550 contracts and 77 percent of their combined export declaration value, DSI said.

Coverage reached 85 percent of palm oil export value, 85 percent of ferroalloy exports and 66 percent of coal exports.

Sinthya said feedback from the trial would help improve the platform's artificial intelligence capabilities, particularly its ability to read commercial contracts written in different languages.

Read also: Indonesia’s export body to only vet paperwork, not handle deals

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According to the Indonesian Palm Oil Producers Association (Gapki), DSI proposed to charge palm oil exporters a fixed fee of Rp 2.5 million (US$136) per contract uploaded to its system, plus a verification fee of 0.5 percent of the export sales value, in a meeting on Wednesday, as quoted by Reuters.