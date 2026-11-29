President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Nov. 27 at the 2026 Bank Indonesia Annual Meeting at the central bank’s headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

The National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) named three suspects on Friday in connection with alleged stock manipulation involving shares of PT Dian Swastika Sentosa (DSSA), a company owned by the Sinar Mas Group conglomerate.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has vowed tougher action against stock manipulation as authorities step up their scrutiny, shifting beyond administrative penalties to pursue criminal cases, following concerns raised by global index provider MSCI over the year.

At the Bank Indonesia Annual Meeting on Friday, he warned against the practice of “frying stocks”, a phrase that in Indonesian is often used to describe the act of manipulating stocks.

“Already rich, yet still engaging in stock frying. Millions of people become victims. [...] Even though I recommend not to trade stocks, sorry, because I’m not well-versed. [...] But our people do. That’s why the government has to safeguard it. Clean and level playing field,” said Prabowo.

He went on to say that “it’s not that we’re afraid because foreigners have reprimanded us”, referring to ongoing relegation threats from MSCI that so far into the year has shaved off 39 percent of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index.

MSCI has since early this year been threatening to downgrade Indonesia from the emerging market status it currently holds, which started with a threat to relegate the country into the frontier market tier due to opacity problems.

The compiler initially gave authorities a November deadline to get it together but doubled down on the threat in October by announcing its intention to reclassify Indonesia into the standalone market status, due to dissatisfactory enforcement against stock manipulation.

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