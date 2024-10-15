Blok M’s viral bites: To wait or not to wait?

Long known as a destination for culinary adventures, Blok M has been trending on social media for viral food spots with endless lines. Are they worth the hype?

I t seems one way or another, almost everyone finds themselves in South Jakarta’s Blok M. But it’s not just the neighborhood’s bustling vibes and unique shops pulling in the crowds—it’s the food spots that have gone viral on social media.

With cafes serving the latest twists on everything from burgers to cheesecakes, donuts, tiramisu and ice cream, Blok M has become a magnet for foodies chasing the latest trends. People line up, sometimes for hours, often under the scorching Jakarta sun, to try the treats trending on Instagram or TikTok.

But are they actually any good, or just social media hype?

Little Salt Bread

At noon on a recent Saturday, I arrived at Little Salt Bread, where my best friend had already been waiting in line for 15 minutes. As we inched toward the minimalist bakery, the aroma of herbaceous butter and freshly baked bread grew stronger.

When we finally reached the counter, we ordered the plain salt bread and the best-selling garlic variation, though the chocolate kinako (roasted soybean) looked delicious. We also grabbed the signature Sweet Japanese Iced Coffee, layered with thick cream.