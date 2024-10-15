Finding culinary coexistence between takeout and dining out

To order in or eat out? Online food deliveries have permanently reshaped our dining culture, but can we satisfy all our cravings by merely eating in?

If you open my fridge, you’ll be greeted by a barren wasteland where no semblance of sustenance exists.

That might have been distressing a few years ago, but a meal or a snack is now just a few taps away on my phone. Within 30 minutes, I can have food at my doorstep.

This is all thanks to online food delivery (OFD) apps, whose necessity and popularity surged during the pandemic lockdowns. They didn’t just save us from starvation back then, they were a lifeline for tens of thousands of restaurants whose customers were stuck at home.

By the time restrictions were lifted, it was clear that Indonesians had embraced the OFD culture in their lives. According to a 2022 year-end trend report by the Grab superapp, seven out of 10 users agreed that OFD is a daily fixture, with consumption trends showing that users ordered food deliveries 1.5 times more often compared with 2019.

Similarly, GoTo’s GoFood platform has seen explosive growth. In 2017, GoFood had 200,000 micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) partners. By 2022, this number grew fivefold to over 1 million MSMEs, with 41 million menu items listed on the platform.

OFD culture