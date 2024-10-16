Making it easy to eat your greens

By combining innovative techniques and authentic local flavors, one start-up is making Indonesian plant-based food both accessible and delicious.

W hen we were kids, it was about sneaking broccoli into chicken nuggets. Over time, our parents had to get more creative to trick us into eating vegetables. But now, can adults like us still learn new dietary tricks?

Enter vegan-friendly restaurants. The likes of Burgreens, Salad Stop and Fedwell have been teaching us to eat vegetables sans the dinosaur-shaped nuggets for years. But the team behind Burgreens wanted to make it even easier for us to consume plant-based food and so they established Green Rebel, a start-up that produces mushroom-based protein and dairy-free cheese we can find in groceries or order online.

“We want to make healthy and environmentally friendly food easily accessible,” explained Helga Angelina, the cofounder of Green Rebel and Burgreens.

Green Rebel has three product lines: ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat and dairy-free cheese. “This answers the needs of busy people who don't have time to cook or maybe can't cook,” she added.

Beyond just being accessible, though, in this new world of plant-based culinary technology, each broccoli can now look like a brontosaurus-shaped nugget.

As someone who volunteered to be a guinea pig for this article, I can tell you the “meat” is more tender than wagyu beef, and the cheese was heaven for my lactose-intolerant self.

Culinary innovation