TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Making it easy to eat your greens

By combining innovative techniques and authentic local flavors, one start-up is making Indonesian plant-based food both accessible and delicious.

Sheena Suparman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 16, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Making it easy to eat your greens

W

hen we were kids, it was about sneaking broccoli into chicken nuggets. Over time, our parents had to get more creative to trick us into eating vegetables. But now, can adults like us still learn new dietary tricks?

Enter vegan-friendly restaurants. The likes of Burgreens, Salad Stop and Fedwell have been teaching us to eat vegetables sans the dinosaur-shaped nuggets for years. But the team behind Burgreens wanted to make it even easier for us to consume plant-based food and so they established Green Rebel, a start-up that produces mushroom-based protein and dairy-free cheese we can find in groceries or order online.

“We want to make healthy and environmentally friendly food easily accessible,” explained Helga Angelina, the cofounder of Green Rebel and Burgreens.

Green Rebel has three product lines: ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat and dairy-free cheese. “This answers the needs of busy people who don't have time to cook or maybe can't cook,” she added.

Beyond just being accessible, though, in this new world of plant-based culinary technology, each broccoli can now look like a brontosaurus-shaped nugget.

As someone who volunteered to be a guinea pig for this article, I can tell you the “meat” is more tender than wagyu beef, and the cheese was heaven for my lactose-intolerant self.

Culinary innovation

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Innovation in health independence: Nucleopad, a rapid solution for infection detection

Making it easy to eat your greens

Strengthening Indonesia’s reputation in food and drug supervision

Tempeh finds a new home in Japan

Related Article

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Innovation in health independence: Nucleopad, a rapid solution for infection detection

Making it easy to eat your greens

Strengthening Indonesia’s reputation in food and drug supervision

Tempeh finds a new home in Japan

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Culture

 View more
.
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Courtesy of Universal Music Indonesia
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air.
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’
Regional Elections

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Politics

AGO rearrests ex-lawmaker's son after top court annuls Surabaya murder acquittal
Society

Sumatran tigers in Aceh's Ulu Masen need protection: Study
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Academia

Investors should not underestimate Prabowo
Jakarta

Ara aims to reopen idle ‘rusun’ in Jakarta
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Making it easy to eat your greens

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.