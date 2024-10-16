Taste-testing scoops of Nusantara

Fancy a scoop of ice cream inspired by local spices, traditional Indonesian dishes or herbal medicine? We tried them out for you.

We all scream for ice cream, but what happens if vanilla is too, well, vanilla?

Local ice cream brands are taking patriotism to new levels by creating flavors inspired by the concept of Nusantara, the Indonesian archipelago. With some of them even sourcing ingredients from villages across the country to help local farmers, they’re turning every scoop into a celebration of Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage.

But do the flavors work? We set out to find out.

21 Factory

As a geriatric millennial with a sweet tooth, you can bet your frappe that I’d be the first in line for anything combining dessert and Tolak Angin.

Enter 21 Factory.

Located on Jl. Veteran I in Gambir, the same street as the legendary ice cream shop Ragusa, 21 Factory offers a wide range of mainstream gelato flavors alongside adventurous ones, like Tolak Angin and Obat Batuk Cap Ibu dan Anak (yes, the popular herbal medicinal brews) as well as those inspired by traditional Indonesian flavors like rujak Aceh (the Acehnese version of the spicy and sweet fruit salad).