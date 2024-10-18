Finding comedy in tragedy, the artist's way

Two blank closed A4, (A5) brochures with soft realistic shadows isolated on gray background. One of the brochures lies at an angle of the second brochure. Template can be used for your design. (Shutterstock)

Indonesian comic artists are finding new ways to connect with audiences and embrace creative freedom, balancing humor, social critique and the challenges of modern storytelling.

“Indonesia is a shipwreck of a country, but I'm grateful I was born here. There's an endless wealth of stories to tell, and it's all so funny,” says Muhammad “Mice” Misrad, a renowned comic legend famous for Politik Santun Dalam Kartun, Benny & Mice comics and Indonesia Banget.

For Mice, comics are a powerful medium to convey ideas. His approach blends the unique behaviors and specific occurrences in Indonesia, merging hyperbole with visual storytelling to reinterpret relatable real-life situations for the masses.

Muhammad “Mice” Misrad: Muhammad “Mice” Misrad is the prolific figure behind Mice Cartoon. He now has a community of 234,000 on Instagram and 84,000 on Facebook.

The popularity of comics in Indonesia can be linked to the country’s worryingly low reading interest index. According to UNESCO, only one out of 1,000 people is an active, diligent reader in the country, that translates to just 0.001 percent.

At a time when many live by the mantra of “TL;DR” (too long, didn’t read), an entertaining visual aspect is more engaging and easily digestible for the population compared with a series of paragraphs, even more so when it involves sensitive subjects.

Social media has further accelerated the growth of Indonesian comic artists, allowing a new generation of creators to share their art directly and independently with a wider audience, without needing intermediaries.

Iconic online comic artists such as Tahi Lalats and Si Juki, who have etched themselves into the Indonesian zeitgeist through their collaboration with global intellectual properties like One Piece and SpongeBob SquarePants, would not be where they are today without first cultivating an online audience.