Street art survival: Navigating Jakarta’s changing cityscape

Having battled societal stigma and territorial risks, Jakarta’s graffiti artists now have to adapt their creative expression to the evolving urban landscape.

O n the side of a metal fence along a street in Jakarta, a familiar circular monster is boldly painted in black and white, its dominating jagged teeth stark against the gritty urban backdrop.

This creature is the central character to prominent Indonesian street artist Darbotz's artistic narrative. To survive in Jakarta’s cut-throat environment, he says, you need to become a "monster".

Graffiti, the medium Darbotz uses for his artistic expression, is an art form rooted in defiance and adaptation. The oldest forms of art—etchings on cave walls—evolved over time into murals and frescoes on walls. Today, we have graffiti.

But before it became a global phenomenon, inspiring even Balenciaga bags and Gucci advertisements, graffiti was frowned upon, often dismissed as plain and simple vandalism.

“Actually, if we go back to its original definition, graffiti is vandalism. But in the sense of the development of an era [...] graffiti around the world has become an aspect of contemporary art, urban art,” says graffiti artist Ricky Yanuardi, also known as FINÉ in the community.

The art form, however, faces new evolutionary challenges in Jakarta, where street artists are faced with more risks and fewer available canvases.

Jakarta’s street art scene