Jakarta Post
Curators as catalysts: Redefining art in Indonesia and beyond

Through groundbreaking exhibitions, visionary curators have transformed the Indonesian and global art scene, pushing boundaries and redefining the role of artists and audiences alike.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, October 25, 2024

Heri Dono's space vehicle, Trokomod, stands strong at the Indonesian pavilion of the 2015 Biennale, All the World's Futures. (Courtesy of Bumi Purnati Indonesia)

L

arge art exhibitions are almost unimaginable without curators, whose vision essentially shapes the exhibition. Even smaller exhibitions gain more attention when they involve a prestigious curator whose name and reputation represent the quality of the art or artists featured.

The word “curator” originates from the Latin term “curare”, which in the 14th century referred to caretakers of children or the mentally ill. By the 17th century, this role evolved as wealthy individuals amassed extensive art collections and needed someone to manage and care for their assets.

In Indonesia, the term “curator” was traditionally associated with trade, but the mid-1990s art boom, accompanied by the rise of commercial galleries, spurred the creation of alternative galleries that prioritized quality over commerce. A curator became essential in distinguishing these efforts.

Today, with the proliferation of art exhibitions, fairs, and international biennales, the role of the curator holds a certain allure. Amid rapid changes in the art world, curators are expected to go beyond their conventional duties, challenging norms and introducing new paradigms.

For example, the late Swiss curator Harald Szeemann revolutionized the fifth edition of the quinquennial contemporary art exhibition documenta in 1972 by including not only paintings and sculptures but also photography and happenings, or performance art.

Similarly, French curator Jean Hubert Martin of the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris caused a stir in 1989 with his exhibition Les Magiciens de la Terre, which embodied a visionary principle of equality by featuring 50 percent Western and 50 percent non-Western participants.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.