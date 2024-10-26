Highlights of Art Jakarta 2024

73 galleries from around the world showcased a glimpse of Southeast Asia's vibrant and burgeoning art scene.

Enduring Friendship

Friendship by Nyoman Nuarta, depicts two human figures being swept by enormous waves, symbolizing the immense obstacles they face. This artwork, part of a series that has not been exhibited since 2008-2010, makes its return at Art Jakarta 2024.

Budaya Tanpa Identitas by FX Harsono (./Okky Ardya)

Exploring identity

FX Harsono’s latest artworks, Budaya Tanpa Identitas (2024), Perempuan dan Identitas (2024) and Harmoni Penuh Pengawasan (2024), delve into the complexities of identity and societal marginalization. His works consistently reflect a deep interrogation of his role as an artist within a broader political and historical context.

Ke Taman Ria by Abenk Alter (./Okky Ardya)

A playground for healing

In Ke Taman Ria (2024), Abenk Alter reimagines a children's hospital as a vibrant amusement park, where healing comes through play and joy. The colorful imagery reflects the idea that mental and emotional well-being are just as important as physical health in a child’s recovery. The artwork is being auctioned during Art Jakarta 2024 to support the construction of Ronald McDonald House Charities' fourth house in West Jakarta.

Echoes of the Mind by Adi Gunawan (./Okky Ardya)

Redefining beauty

Adi Gunawan’s Echoes of the Mind symbolizes the whispers of memories intertwined with the present; reflecting the intimate moments that shape ourselves. Inspired by his concern over societal beauty standards, often defined by being slim, fair-skinned and straight-haired, Adi challenges these norms and also celebrates the inner strength and beauty of personal reflection and dialogue.

Et Cetera by Sunaryo (./Okky Ardya)

Legacy in art

Prominent artist Sunaryo showcases Et Cetera (2023), a 10-meter by 300-centimeter mixed media artwork at the Julius Baer VIP Lounge during Art Jakarta 2024. The piece marks 25 years of Selasar Sunaryo and reflects the artist's contemplation of his legacy and future possibilities.

Antara Muara by Syaiful Aulie Garibaldi (./Okky Ardya)

Environmental reflection

Antara Muara (2024), a wooden installation by Bandung artist Syaiful Aulia Garibaldi, reflects the coastal erosion in Muara Gembong, Bekasi, West Java. Crafted from reclaimed wood and debris, the piece evokes mangrove roots and traditional stilt houses, with a laser-engraved drawing on mycelium mushroom leather crowning the installation.

The White Painting Series by Eugene Kangawa (./Okky Ardya)

Imprint of connection

The White Painting Series (2017-), works by Eugene Kangawa (EUGENE STUDIO) make their debut in Southeast Asia. This interactive series invites participants to kiss blank canvases, leaving their mark both physically and emotionally.

Ketok Mejik by Erwin Windu Pranata (./Okky Ardya)

Sparking joy

In Ketok Mejik, inventive artist Erwin Windu Pranata brings fun and excitement by incorporating the all-electric MINI Cooper into his assemblage art, using reusable everyday objects. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the piece, contributing to the evolving installation, which reflects the joy of creative transformation and the magic of turning the ordinary into art.

Various art works by Takashi Murakami, Zoe and Ayaïro (./Okky Ardya)

Japanese contemporary art

In its second year participating at Art Jakarta 2024, Contemporary Tokyo presents works by prominent Japanese contemporary artists. Featured here are pieces by (left to right) Takashi Murakami, Zoe and Ayaïro.

The King Pleasure. Jean-Michel Basquiat (too young to die at 27 years old) by Andreas Camelia (./Okky Ardya)

Lost soul

Andreas Camelia’s The King Pleasure. Jean-Michel Basquiat (too young to die at 27 years old), exhibited at Art Jakarta 2024, pays tribute to Jean-Michel Basquiat. Created using the pointillism technique, Camelia formed this compelling portrait through millions of tiny dots, capturing the essence of Basquiat’s artistic legacy and complex persona.

Ganjel by Tisna Sanjaya (./Okky Ardya)

Political critique in art

Tisna Sanjaya’s Ganjel explores personal and communal expressions through a curated collection of documents, letters, diplomas, decrees and archives, from his time as a fine art lecturer. The installation, which includes sound art and a 16-square-meter canvas with black-and-white acrylic writing, critiques the cultural and political ethics that increasingly disregard long, thoughtful processes.

We Are All Beautiful by Ni Nyoman Sani (./Okky Ardya)

We are all beautiful

Led by Ni Nyoman Sani, We Are All Beautiful offers a playful, interactive space where children explore art using recycled materials. This dynamic environment nurtures creativity, allowing young participants to engage in imaginative expressions and celebrate beauty in diversity.