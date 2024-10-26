'Mom, I'm tired. Can I sleep in your house tonight?'

Living paycheck to paycheck while splurging on coffee and online shopping: Welcome to the Gen Z financial balancing act, where surviving and “living” aren’t always the same thing.

I s the most exciting part of your life receiving a notification that your check cleared or hearing a courier yell, “paket”? Same here.

There are days when I wish things were more fulfilling and easier, getting jobs, building a career, making money and paying bills. People always say life’s not supposed to be easy. I get that, but it doesn’t stop me from wondering why.

Being young and ambitious today, in the competitive age of late-stage capitalism, it makes sense why we never feel satisfied. The “grind mindset” was pushed on us when we were younger. But now, as we hit our mid-20s, we’re still clueless about life.

Unlike generations before us who have “set their sails”, we’re still finding our way. We’re told to balance today’s fast-paced work environment with life, to eat healthily and socialize and take care of family duties, but not to forget self-care and date, the list goes on.

Yet, we’re told we’re underqualified to demand a liveable wage despite having a degree, ambition and adaptability.

We can’t even suffer in silence without someone posting and monetizing a rant about how “Gen Z is lazy and whiny.”

In high school, they told us college was the “real world”. Then, in college, while we were taking classes via Zoom, they said, “Real life begins after graduation.”