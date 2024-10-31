TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Before 'I Do': Making the case for a prenup

Love may conquer all, but a prenup can help protect the life you're building together, whether you're ultra-rich or not.

Adelia Anjani Putri (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 31, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Before 'I Do': Making the case for a prenup Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

L

ife is simpler when the biggest debate in a relationship is whether to split the bill on a date, that’s TikTok material. But when the state, the legal system and religious norms get involved, things get complicated.

And when you call it quits? It. Gets. Messy.

In an ideal world, love and money would stay in their own separate lanes. But the truth is that once you tie the knot, love and money also become entwined and tangled up in the realities of everyday life.

This leads to a fundamental question: Does love really conquer all when it comes to money?

The reality is that marriage and money are not just private matters. Indonesia’s Marriage Law sets the stage for how wealth and property are handled in marriage. Under Article 35, any property acquired during the marriage becomes joint property, except gifts or inheritance, which remain private unless both parties agree otherwise.

Read also: 'Mom, I'm tired. Can I sleep in your house tonight?'

Interestingly, while the law covers property, it leaves out one crucial part of financial life: debt. As personal debt within marriage isn’t clearly regulated, in the event of death or divorce, resolving it is often left to the courts to decide.

This is where a prenuptial agreement, or prenup, becomes valuable: Having a clear agreement from the start on matters involving both wealth and debt can prevent a lot of future headaches.

.Shutterstock
.Shutterstock (Shutterstock/.)

Not just for the ultra-rich

A prenup is basically a legal contract that couples sign before marriage to clarify how their assets, debts and other financial matters will be handled.

While lawyers might have standard templates for this, couples often add clauses tailored to their own concerns, as evidenced by some of my friends’ prenups. Typically, they cover things like which property stays separate, whether debts are shared, and if inheritance is kept private.

They may outline who pays for which household expenses, grant each partner autonomy over their own spending and clarify custody and alimony arrangements in case things don’t work out.

Prenups can even cover the husband and wife’s domestic and other responsibilities, such as clarifying whether or not one partner is responsible for supporting the other’s relatives.

But should you care about prenups if, like me, you’re not part of the top 1 percent?

It turns out prenups are no longer just for the ultra-rich. They’re becoming increasingly relevant for middle-class couples, too, because a prenup isn’t just about protecting massive fortunes, it’s also about setting clear expectations between a couple.

“There isn’t one ideal financial management arrangement once you’re married. Each family is different and has unique needs,” says Elly Nagasaputra, a counselor at Konseling Keluarga.

The important thing, she says, is that the arrangement suits the family’s needs and is mutually agreed upon by both partners.

.Shutterstock
.Shutterstock (Shutterstock/.)

Pros vs cons

So, do we all need a prenup?

“It depends,” Elly says, listing five scenarios where having a prenup might be smart.

First, if one or both partners run a business, a prenup can protect their assets if things go south. Second, when there’s a significant difference in net worth between the couple, it helps clarify that their intentions are sincere.

Third, if there’s potential for future conflict, like differing financial goals or lifestyle expectations, a prenup sets clear boundaries early on. Fourth, if there's a history of issues such as infidelity or problematic habits like gambling, a strong prenup can provide extra security.

Finally, if external threats are anticipated, like interference from family, a prenup can help safeguard the relationship from unwanted outside influence.

Are there downsides?

“From a legal perspective, I don’t think there are any,” says Dewi Sekar Arum, the founding partner of ARMA Law. “Except perhaps that it’s uncommon and seen as taboo.”

I can already hear the “we’re in Indonesia, this isn’t something we do” response in some readers’ minds.

But the reality is that conflicts do happen.

“Many people focus on the negatives, thinking it shows distrust or disrespect. But I always tell them, if your intention is good, why be scared? If you have no intention to cheat or hurt your partner, why not have that extra layer of protection?” Elly says.

Read also: The Thin ObsessionNot about a lack of trust

Stephanie, 32, attests to the benefits of a solid prenup. Long before she got engaged, she knew wealth separation in marriage was something she wanted.

“My father is a businessman, so I saw firsthand how important it is to have this kind of agreement. Things can go wrong in business, and I wanted to protect myself and my future kids from any liabilities,” she explains.

“It was never about a lack of trust; it was more like insurance.”

When her marriage ended, the prenup made the separation as quick and as painless as possible, with no fights over assets or alimony.

“I highly recommend everyone consider it,” she says.

“If you’re with someone without ulterior motives, and you both want to protect each other, as long as you agree on the terms, why not sign it?”

Armita, 31, also stands by the value of a prenup. Married to a Dutchman, she found the discussion relatively easy, as prenups are common in Europe.

“It wasn’t the most romantic topic to discuss, but we’ve always been transparent about everything, including finances. It might be a bit taboo here, but it’s culturally acceptable for my then-boyfriend,” she adds.

Many people don’t realize, Armita says, that signing a marriage certificate effectively means you’re entering into an agreement dictated by the government. But with a prenup, you have the option to set your own terms.

Her mother was skeptical, though, saying she couldn’t understand why the couple would start a new chapter together by thinking about worst-case scenarios.

“I explained to that it’s just a safety net, in case things go wrong. Nobody gets divorced because of a prenup, but if something happens, we have that protection in place,” she says.

A year into marriage, she says, the prenup hasn’t affected their relationship dynamics at all. “Once it was signed, we never talked about it again.”

What if it’s too late?

Fret not, says Arum, there’s still the option of a postnuptial agreement.

“As more people request prenups, we’re seeing a rise in postnups as well, usually from couples who didn’t think about it before marriage or waited until certain milestones were reached,” she says.

However, postnups only take effect from the moment they’re signed, so they won’t apply retroactively. Like prenups, postnups can also be updated over time as circumstances change.

"Nobody gets divorced because of a prenup, but if something happens, we have that protection in place." - Armita

At the end of the day, it’s not about expecting the worst but being prepared for life’s unexpected turns. Whether it’s for a prenup or postnup, these conversations may feel uncomfortable or even unromantic, but they’re part of protecting the life you’re building together.

And yes, you can believe that love conquers all, but before you say “I do”, it’s still worth asking: What about the money?

 

Adelia Anjani Putri, a communications consultant and former reporter, has found herself writing again. She’s also exploring a career shift that would let her pursue her passions for cooking and catsitting, ideally with a paycheck.

Popular

Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities

Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities
Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again

Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again

Related Articles

Gender equality: A challenge for the new administration

Pakistani singles defy tradition, search for spouses in person

Rising concerns over fertility rate and the government's worrisome response

Ministry for all religions

Inclusive marriage registry plan for KUAs meets with questions, calls for dialogue

Related Article

Gender equality: A challenge for the new administration

Pakistani singles defy tradition, search for spouses in person

Rising concerns over fertility rate and the government's worrisome response

Ministry for all religions

Inclusive marriage registry plan for KUAs meets with questions, calls for dialogue

Popular

Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities

Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities
Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again

Bakamla drives Chinese ship from disputed waters again

More in Culture

 View more
British musician Thom Yorke attends the special screening of Warner Bros Pictures' 'Motherless Brooklyn' in Los Angeles, on October 28, 2019.
Entertainment

Radiohead frontman clashes with pro-Palestinian heckler in Australia
Shutterstock
Culture

Before 'I Do': Making the case for a prenup
In this picture taken on October 19, 2024, Helen, founder of the 'Hello Kitty SoCal Babes' fan club, poses with her collection inside her “she-shed“ in Riverside County, California, US. Hello Kitty marks its 50th anniversary on November 1, adorning everything from handbags to rice cookers and raking in billions of dollars for her Japanese creators Sanrio.
Culture

'CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 50

Highlight
High-rise buildings are seen in Sudirman Central Business District in South Jakarta on March 14, 2021.
Economy

1 million apartments won’t solve urban housing crisis
Workers leave a PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java, on Oct. 24, 2024.
Editorial

Is Sritex too big to fail?
Branding for the COP29 climate conference covers the facade of a building under renovation in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on September 11, 2024. The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will convene from Nov. 11 to 22 in Baku.
Politics

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Govt allocates $8.8 billion for food security in 2025
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Europe

Spain’s warning system under scrutiny as flood toll rises
Entertainment

Radiohead frontman clashes with pro-Palestinian heckler in Australia
Regulations

Prabowo instructs ministers to prepare reform of energy subsidy scheme
Culture

Before 'I Do': Making the case for a prenup
Economy

Indosat achieved double-digit EBITDA and revenue growth, surpassing industry performance
Markets

BOJ keeps rates steady, puts focus on global risks
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.