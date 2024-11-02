TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
365 by Indra Leonardi: A celebration of a fulfilled life

Softened and obscured, Indra Leonardi’s images reflect the beauty of imperfection and the authenticity in mundanity.

Josa Lukman (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 2, 2024

365 by Indra Leonardi: A celebration of a fulfilled life (/Courtesy of Indra Leonardi)

S

harpness and clarity are arguably two of the most crucial elements of photography. The aim of an image is to capture the subject’s intent and then convey its message with certainty to the viewer.

Thus, it stands to reason that the substance of blurred and unfocused images would be as abstracted as its details. With technology encroaching through autofocus and AI-enhanced image processing, you’d also have to make an effort to blur these pictures purposefully.

And that’s precisely what photographer Indra Leonardi set out to do with his latest exhibition “365 by Indra Leonardi”.

The exhibition, running until Nov. 3 at Spac8 Ashta, Central Jakarta, celebrates Indra’s 60th birthday through a series of photographs taken every day from August 2023.

As the name implies, 365 is a year-long project showcasing images seen from behind Indra’s Sony camera, ranging from still life to panoramic travel pictures.

Blurred images, but never the intent

Unlike your Instagram acquaintance’s #OctoberDump, however, every image is in black and white and blurred on purpose.

The Jakarta Post
