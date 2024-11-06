Investing outside the box: From collectibles to green solutions

Kill two birds with one stone: Spend on things you care about, whether it’s a Birkin bag or the future of the planet, and watch them pay off over time.

T imes have changed, and so are the ways people invest. Even if the stock market confuses you and cryptocurrency scares you, you can still grow your money by exploring alternative options that align with things you’re interested in.

Stick with us as we break down why these options could help shape your financial future, because building a smart portfolio today looks a lot different than it did in the past.

1. Art

This year, the world was astounded as a work by the 17th-century Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn was sold at auction for US$1.4 million. The particular artwork had apparently been stored in the attic of a farmhouse in Maine in the United States for decades.

Closer to home, in 2018, Raden Saleh’s painting Perburuan Banteng (Banteng Hunt) sold for 7.2 million euros ($7.8 million) at an auction in France to an anonymous Indonesian collector, the most expensive Indonesian artwork ever sold. It also sat for decades in the cellar of a retired French couple in Brittany, who inherited it from a diplomat relative, before it was rediscovered.

Now, you might never find a forgotten masterpiece in your attic. Still, you can enter the art market and support culture by investing in artworks from Indonesian or other Asian artists.

2. Ultra-luxury handbags