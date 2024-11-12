TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Smart Cities: For Whom?

As Indonesia’s cities embrace high-tech living, smart city initiatives promise efficiency—but we need to stay vigilant about who truly benefits.

Michelle Anindya (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 12, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Smart Cities: For Whom? (TJP/Buddhi Button)

D

uring a recent trip to Jakarta, I was taken aback by Gambir train station. Instead of scanning a physical ticket, I checked in using facial recognition.

Talk about a futuristic welcome, but I couldn’t help feeling a bit like I’d stepped into a sci-fi thriller.

I must have agreed to digitize my face when I registered months ago, but by the time I used the train, I had already learned that there are advanced algorithms that do more than just recognize faces. They can now assess blood pressure, stress levels, age and even potential heart disease risks. That triggered surveillance nightmares the likes of which I’d only read about elsewhere.

“It’s worth questioning whether a train station needs facial recognition technology,” says Hendricus Andy Simarmata, president of the Indonesian Association of Urban and Regional Planners.

“Law enforcement or international airports using it makes sense, but domestic airports don’t use facial recognition, and train stations already have CCTV for security. Is facial recognition really necessary here?”

Ranked 103rd globally by the Institute of Management and Development, Jakarta is a relatively new “smart city.” Yet we can already see how technology is reshaping daily life in this megacity, from a more connected public transit system and a growing cashless economy to CCTV networks monitoring traffic, all for the promise of a frictionless future.  That does sound like an urban dream.

Jakarta isn’t the only place going high-tech. The government has big ambitions, planning to develop 100 smart cities by 2045. The new capital, Nusantara, is also designed to be a “city of tomorrow” with features like autonomous driving systems, smart waste management and a digital identity platform.

Popular

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion
Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO

Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO
Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Related Articles

Japan eyes Chinese tram for Mount Fuji

Indonesia to return ART units to China

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub

Exploring the interplay of human, nature and technology at 2024 Singapore Writers Festival

Singapore 'deeply invested' in Indonesia’s success, PM says

Related Article

Japan eyes Chinese tram for Mount Fuji

Indonesia to return ART units to China

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub

Exploring the interplay of human, nature and technology at 2024 Singapore Writers Festival

Singapore 'deeply invested' in Indonesia’s success, PM says

Popular

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion
Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO

Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO
Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

More in Culture

 View more
In this photograph taken on September 21, 2024, an employee inspects a freshly stamped vinyl record at Samanvii Digimedia Art and Solutions pressing plant in Navi Mumbai.
Entertainment

India's vinyl revival finds its groove
.
Food

To be FED by Made is to be loved
A visitor walks past a mycelium-based modular shelter, designed by the ReRoot initiative, as an alternative to the flimsy shelters now housing many thousands of Gazans displaced by more than a year of war, during the annual Design Week in Dubai on Nov. 9, 2024. Mycelium, the root-like part of a fungus, can be grown in combination with organic matter to fit different-shaped moulds, producing a strong building material that can be cultivated anywhere.
Art & Culture

Mushroom houses for Gaza? Arab designers offer home-grown innovations

Highlight
Foto aerial suasana Bendung Tami di daerah Irigasi Koya, Jayapura, Papua, Selasa (14/11/2017). Bendung Tami merupakan salah satu infrastruktur sumber daya air dan menjadi salah satu daerah pengembangan program transmigrasi yang diharapkan dapat berfungsi sebagai lumbung padi untuk Kabupaten dan Kota Jayapura.
Regulations

Govt halts big infrastructure in trade-off for food security: Minister
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia touts China sea deal without concession
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Regulations

FTA with US ‘unlikely’ under Trump but nickel deal may be doable

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges
Americas

Team Trump assails Biden decision on missiles for Ukraine
Markets

Ministry defends nickel imports to preserve domestic reserves
Archipelago

Police arrest BP Batam employee for alleged human trafficking
Regional Elections

Jokowi endorses Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Ridwan-Suswono
Asia & Pacific

Bakamla confirms no Chinese coast guard presence in North Natuna
Regulations

Govt halts big infrastructure in trade-off for food security: Minister
Americas

Biden out of the picture as world leaders meet
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Smart Cities: For Whom?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.