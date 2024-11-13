Getting 10,000 steps a day in a city not made for walking

From exploring their favorite malls to intentional commutes and other creative efforts, Jakartans are finding ways to complete this daily fitness quest.

G etting your smartwatch to congratulate you for reaching 10,000 steps has become a daily fitness quest for many Jakartans. But in a city where wide sidewalks are rare and cheap ojek (motorbike taxi) rides are a few taps away, completing that task every day might require advanced skills.

Without a smartwatch, counting steps can be tricky. You could use your phone, or roughly estimate that each kilometer walked adds 1,500–2,000 steps, depending on your stride.

But this raises a question: Do we really need to hit that 10,000-step mark?

We can agree to disagree on the numbers. According to Harvard professor I-Min Lee, 7,000–8,000 steps a day is the sweet spot, enough to improve health and longevity. For me? My doctor recommends at least 20 minutes of walking daily, though knowing myself, I set a manageable 5,000-step goal on my Apple Watch.

Hitting 10,000 steps a day in Jakarta involves navigating the city's unique challenges.

But even these more realistic goals can be challenging in a city not built for walking, where residents are more often found sitting in a car, on the back of a motorcycle or behind a desk than on their feet.

Despite these hurdles, Jakartans have managed to find ways to make it happen. It all comes down to two questions: Where? And how?