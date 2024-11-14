TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Smart homes are the new norm: Are we ready?

With smart tech moving from sci-fi fantasy to everyday reality, are we prepared to embrace a digital revolution right at our doorstep?

Aqraa Sagir (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 14, 2024

I

t's 6 a.m., and the energetic tunes from your playlist begin to fill the bedroom, waking your senses. The lights slowly brighten, and the curtains draw open, allowing the morning sunshine to flood in. By the time you’re ready, the coffee maker is already brewing your first cup.

Without lifting a finger, all of your devices nudge you to start the day.

These are the automated routines common in smart homes, with features that may become the norm in a few more years. While new properties in the city are all likely to come equipped with these smart functions within the next five years, many homeowners are already adding some of these features to their existing homes, bringing a bit of the smart home lifestyle into their daily routines ahead of the trend.

What exactly is a smart home? 

At its core, a smart home is a residence fitted with online technology to provide added convenience or security through remote coordination or control of various functions. 

The range of smart home features is wide, but the most common ones include surveillance systems, smart lighting, automatic locks, integrated solar panels and remote temperature control, all of which can be managed through your phone.

"When you add up the time you save, your increased safety and peace of mind and possibly even health improvements, it's clear why the market prefers them [smart homes] more."  -LOUIS SANTOSO

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.