Tech in your closet: Smart fashion gear to shop or skip

From internet-connected glasses to shirts and shoes with multiple sensors, is this the future of fashion?

With tech invading seemingly every aspect of our lives, it’s not surprising to find gadgets woven into fashion as well.

From stylish trucker jackets that can answer your calls, to yoga pants that nudge you into the perfect trikonasana, are these forms of wearable tech welcome innovations or are they taking things a bit too far?

Smart Glasses for the Modern Storyteller

Are smart glasses the next must-have for content creators, or just another pricey toy?

Priced at around Rp 4.8 million (US$305.12), the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are equipped with dual 12MP cameras for high-quality photos and videos (though not as high as what many smartphones are now capable of).

With 32GB of internal storage, music playback controls and the ability to live stream directly to your social platforms, these glasses redefine hands-free. You can easily bike and capture the scene in front of you, or be sure not to miss capturing a funny but fleeting moment.

But let’s not ignore the elephant in the room. The cameras, though discreet, can still raise privacy eyebrows in public settings.

Smart Jackets for the Hands-Free Commuter

Do we really need a jacket that can control our smartphone? If it gets so dangerous in the city that you don’t even want to take your phone out for a quick peek, then maybe, yes.