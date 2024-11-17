TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Mark keeps fostering the people

Foster the People return with their latest album, Paradise State of Mind, an exploration of the wonderfully chaotic time we live in. 

Michelle Anindya (The Jakarta Post)
Bali
Sun, November 17, 2024

Mark keeps fostering the people

N

early 14 years after their debut album propelled them to global stardom, Foster the People are back with their fourth release, Paradise State of Mind. For fans of the American indie-pop band, it’s hard not to feel a pang of nostalgia.

Mark Foster, the band’s frontman and songwriter, dives once again into his signature philosophical musings about the state of the world. 

In 2011, his “Pumped Up Kicks” started out as a demo piece but became a surprise hit, as the song’s cheerful, carnival-like tune contrasted with Foster’s sharp lyrics about the reality of gun violence among youth: “You better run, better run, outrun my gun.” 

It wasn’t intended to be a social commentary, but Foster closely follows the news. In this latest album, he again invites listeners to walk in his maze of thoughts as he criticizes, laments and weeps, but also cheers the world.

In fact, he does this right from the start, with the first track “See You in the Afterlife”, singing: “The world is spinning madly […] The headlines got us thinking that we're all gonna die. Then convince us that we have to buy a ticket for the afterlife.” 

Has the world gone mad?

“When I was writing these lyrics, there was a lot of reflection on where we were heading as a society. We were grappling with loss, fear, isolation, and you could feel the tension in the air,” Foster told The Jakarta Post over an e-mail interview. 

Mark keeps fostering the people

