To be FED by Made is to be loved

With a recent reopening that now welcomes walk-ins and an à la carte menu, this Seminyak restaurant offers everyone a sensory journey of flavors and textures with each dish.

IS ONE BITE really all it takes to fall in love?

For a very long time, I struggled to find joy in eating. But in August 2023, while nursing a broken heart, I decided to treat myself to a nice meal at FED by Made in Seminyak, Bali. I was intrigued by what I saw on social media; a minimalist six-dish set menu served against a refreshing pop of blue, in stark contrast to the rest of the restaurants on Jalan Kunti.

That meal changed how I felt about food, my senses and even myself. It felt like a declaration of self-care, like a scene right out of Ratatouille.

Back then, the restaurant only served set menus in private dinners. But it has since renovated and reopened to embrace walk-ins, with an open bar and à la carte dishes. When I again found myself in Bali for the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival in October, I decided to go back for more.

Starters and cocktails

Dining with a friend this time, we started with pork croquette with spiced apple chutney and a chickpea fritter topped with smoked fish and chervil, a sensational way to begin our meal.

Both were vibrantly flavorful, with the ingredients’ inherent sweetness perfectly balanced with the savory umami in the condiments, and both were fried to a golden crisp. The toppings reminded me of a mesh that allowed the main ingredients to peek through.