TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

To be FED by Made is to be loved

With a recent reopening that now welcomes walk-ins and an à la carte menu, this Seminyak restaurant offers everyone a sensory journey of flavors and textures with each dish.

Felicia Melody (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, November 17, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
To be FED by Made is to be loved (Photo courtesy of FED by Made)

IS ONE BITE really all it takes to fall in love?

For a very long time, I struggled to find joy in eating. But in August 2023, while nursing a broken heart, I decided to treat myself to a nice meal at FED by Made in Seminyak, Bali. I was intrigued by what I saw on social media; a minimalist six-dish set menu served against a refreshing pop of blue, in stark contrast to the rest of the restaurants on Jalan Kunti.

That meal changed how I felt about food, my senses and even myself. It felt like a declaration of self-care, like a scene right out of Ratatouille.

Back then, the restaurant only served set menus in private dinners. But it has since renovated and reopened to embrace walk-ins, with an open bar and à la carte dishes. When I again found myself in Bali for the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival in October, I decided to go back for more.

Starters and cocktails

Dining with a friend this time, we started with pork croquette with spiced apple chutney and a chickpea fritter topped with smoked fish and chervil, a sensational way to begin our meal.

Both were vibrantly flavorful, with the ingredients’ inherent sweetness perfectly balanced with the savory umami in the condiments, and both were fried to a golden crisp. The toppings reminded me of a mesh that allowed the main ingredients to peek through.

Popular

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea
No violation in Prabowo’s Central Java candidate endorsement, Bawaslu says

No violation in Prabowo’s Central Java candidate endorsement, Bawaslu says
House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda

House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda

Related Articles

To be FED by Made is to be loved

More than 25 countries to participate in SIAL Interfood 2024

Govt looks to import 1 million tonnes of rice early next year

New senior minister eyes Papua to achieve food self-sufficiency

Blok M’s viral bites: To wait or not to wait?

Related Article

To be FED by Made is to be loved

More than 25 countries to participate in SIAL Interfood 2024

Govt looks to import 1 million tonnes of rice early next year

New senior minister eyes Papua to achieve food self-sufficiency

Blok M’s viral bites: To wait or not to wait?

Popular

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea
No violation in Prabowo’s Central Java candidate endorsement, Bawaslu says

No violation in Prabowo’s Central Java candidate endorsement, Bawaslu says
House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda

House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda

More in Culture

 View more
Sahleselasie Melaku, 31, Head of the Department and Research Associate of the Paleontology and Paleoanthropology collections, examines bone fragments of the fossil skeleton of 'Lucy' at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on November 19, 2024.
Science & Tech

Human ancestor Lucy still has secrets 50 years after discovery
Revelers stand in front of a stack of speakers that make up a 'horeg' sound system during a street party on Jl. Sudirman, Jakarta, on Oct. 20, 2024.
Art & Culture

It might get loud: How 'horeg' sound systems rock East Java and beyond
Rene Magritte's “L'empire des lumières“ is on display during a press preview for Christie's Fall 20/21 Marquee Week in New York, November 8, 2024.
Art & Culture

New York auction records expected for a Magritte... and a banana

Highlight
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioners candidate Setyo Budianto (left) attends a confirmation hearing with the House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 18, 2024.
Politics

New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft
A cleaner sweeps the floor of the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. President Prabowo Subianto has asserted his commitment to fighting corruption through system overhaul, digitalization and assertive law enforcement.
Editorial

Time to end the KPK?
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, the United States, on Aug. 1, 2018.
Companies

Govt weighs ‘fairness’ of Apple’s $100m investment plan to lift iPhone sales ban

The Latest

 View more
Election Updates

Bawaslu ruling on Prabowo’s endorsement sets precedent for state partisanship
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo, Jokowi pull strings in regional head elections
Companies

Govt weighs ‘fairness’ of Apple’s $100m investment plan to lift iPhone sales ban
Editorial

Time to end the KPK?
Politics

New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft
Archipelago

Surabaya bullying suspect now under online gambling probe
Society

Ministry will not use 2023 regulation to calculate 2025 minimum wage
Science & Tech

Human ancestor Lucy still has secrets 50 years after discovery
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

To be FED by Made is to be loved

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.