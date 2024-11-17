To be FED by Made is to be loved

With a recent reopening that now welcomes walk-ins and an à la carte menu, this Seminyak restaurant offers everyone a sensory journey of flavors and textures with each dish.
IS ONE BITE really all it takes to fall in love?
For a very long time, I struggled to find joy in eating. But in August 2023, while nursing a broken heart, I decided to treat myself to a nice meal at FED by Made in Seminyak, Bali. I was intrigued by what I saw on social media; a minimalist six-dish set menu served against a refreshing pop of blue, in stark contrast to the rest of the restaurants on Jalan Kunti.
That meal changed how I felt about food, my senses and even myself. It felt like a declaration of self-care, like a scene right out of Ratatouille.
Back then, the restaurant only served set menus in private dinners. But it has since renovated and reopened to embrace walk-ins, with an open bar and à la carte dishes. When I again found myself in Bali for the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival in October, I decided to go back for more.
Starters and cocktails
Dining with a friend this time, we started with pork croquette with spiced apple chutney and a chickpea fritter topped with smoked fish and chervil, a sensational way to begin our meal.
Both were vibrantly flavorful, with the ingredients’ inherent sweetness perfectly balanced with the savory umami in the condiments, and both were fried to a golden crisp. The toppings reminded me of a mesh that allowed the main ingredients to peek through.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.