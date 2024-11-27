TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Gems from the whimsical world of Ghibli

If you’re looking for the perfect family bonding experience, the reported return of Ghibli movies to the big screen will offer nostalgia, warmth and joy for all ages.

Aqraa Sagir (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 27, 2024

Ponyo, from Ghibli's 2008 movie, floats through waves on a jellyfish, beginning her grand adventure. (Photo courtesy of ghiblicollection.com)

I

am a huge Studio Ghibli fan. I grew up watching their movies alongside films from Pixar and Dreamworks. To this day, I still remember how Howl’s Moving Castle’s distinct steampunk aesthetic left me in awe as I watched it on our living room TV with my dad back in 2004.

There’s a special charm to Ghibli movies that I feel resonates deeply with us Indonesians. Maybe it's their frequent use of countryside settings or the overarching themes of nature and fantasy, but the slower, more whimsical stories in the films from the Japanese animation studio provide a different kind of warmth and familiarity that simply isn’t present in Western animation.

This is why I’ll be among the first in line when Studio Ghibli classics grace Indonesian theaters again at the end of this year.

With legendary movies such as My Neighbor Totoro (1998), which introduced the iconic fuzzy creature Totoro, and 2001’s Oscar-winning Spirited Away, Studio Ghibli consistently delivers breathtaking animation and captivating stories in fantastical settings that many consider the pinnacle of animation.

To the uninitiated, here are three Ghibli movie recommendations for you to enjoy with the family in theaters:

Ponyo

An aquatic adventure on the joy of exploration

The Jakarta Post
