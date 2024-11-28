Kid-friendly Jakarta: City adventures outside the mall

Tired of the same old weekend routine? Check out Jakarta’s best open-air spots perfect for family fun and bonding.

W ith skyscrapers and massive malls dominating Jakarta’s landscape, family days out often fall into the same uninspired pattern: another weekend spent indoors, navigating crowded shopping centers.

But here’s the good news: Jakarta is seeing the resurgence of family-friendly, open-air spaces that are perfect for family bonding. From lush, green parks to breezy, beachfront escapes, these spots offer a breath of fresh air and a break from the urban grind.

If you’re craving a weekend that breaks free from the usual routine, these destinations provide the perfect setting for bonding and adventure.

One Satrio, Mega Kuningan

Located within one of Jakarta’s business centers, this two-year-old open, green space hosts a variety of cafes and restaurants, wellness facilities and family-friendly amenities. Designed to feel community-centered, it’s a welcoming spot for sports, arts and relaxation.

For a family day out, you can find here two free outdoor playgrounds for kids and an enclosed pet park where pawrents can let their pups roam freely. If you want a bit more activity, it also has an 800-meter jogging track that circles and even smart lockers to keep your things safe while you exercise.

Habitat Park, SCBD

At the center of Jakarta’s other business district, Habitat Park provides families a petting zoo experience without the commitment of a full zoo trip.

Opened only this year, this al fresco park features a botanical garden with a pond full of fishes, turtles and swans, and a mini zoo with deer, birds and even an albino iguana. The park recently celebrated its grand opening with a newly opened cat lounge.