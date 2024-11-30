RM 65-01 McLaren W1: Racing against time

Limited to just 500 pieces worldwide, Richard Mille’s most complex automatic chronograph yet is a tribute to technical ingenuity.

W hen Richard Mille first watched Bruce McLaren race in 1966, he was immediately captivated by the engineering precision of McLaren’s Formula One car.

More than a driver, McLaren was an innovator who blended lightweight design and strength with artistry. He pioneered the use of a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and set a new standard in car design.

This fascination eventually led to a partnership between McLaren’s high-octane supercars and Mille’s mastery of watchmaking. Now, nearly a decade into their partnership, Richard Mille has revealed their fourth and boldest collaboration yet: the RM 65-01 Automatic Split-Seconds Chronograph McLaren W1.

The RM 65-01 Automatic Split-Seconds Chronograph Mclaren W1 isn't just a timepiece, it's a story of two legendary brands pushing the boundaries of engineering and artistry in a race against time.

A marriage of form and function, the RM 65-01 McLaren W1 embodies the cutting-edge qualities of McLaren’s engineering in its shape, materials and functionality, as well as the “engine” that powers it.

The inspiration

For McLaren, the “1” designation signifies their most audacious groundbreaking effort. This hybrid supercar, with its 1275PS powertrain, was created to conquer.