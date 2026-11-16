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Louis Vuitton reminds the world of ‘Art of Travel’

Blending heritage and modernity, Louis Vuitton celebrates the trunk that precedence its luxury fashion line, while highlighting its 130-year anniversary of the iconic monogram.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 16, 2026

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(Courtesy of Louis Vuitton) (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

B

efore the designer handbags, accessories and outfits that grace the cover of high fashion magazines, Louis Vuitton was the brand that invented genuine “Art of Travel” through luggage, bags and accessories, which were as creative as they were elegant and practical.

Leveraging its long heritage as its cornerstone, marking 172 years to the first time it opened its doors, Louis Vuitton brought forth the trunks that emphasize the magic of luxurious nostalgia, a time of horse-drawn carriages and steam trains.

However, the image of Louis Vuitton would not be as renowned as it is today without the influence of the Monogram, created by Georges Vuitton as a tribute to his father in 1896. More than a motif, it is a universal mark of distinction: a living symbol of heritage, culture and innovation.

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Inspired by neo-Gothic ornamentation and the influence of Japonism, the Monogram was created to safeguard the authenticity of the House’s creations following the striped canvas of 1872 and the Damier checkerboard pattern of 1888.

(Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
(Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The home and heart of Louis Vuitton

Each trunk can be traced back to the serene village of Asnières, to a modern workshop founded in 1859 just beyond the outer limits of Paris. Its location along the banks of the Seine allowed for easy delivery of raw materials, such as the poplar wood used for the trunks. Furthermore, one of the first French rail lines passed through the town and onwards to the Gare Saint-Lazare, in proximity to Louis’s shop on rue Neuve-des-Capucines.

Today, the Asnières atelier continues to produce many of these iconic and unique creations, while the style of the family home presents a calm counterpart to the humming activity of nearby workshops.

Walking through the door of the Asnières workshops will be greeted with a scent of freshly cut wood that would have been familiar to Louis.

Even their sounds are evocative and timeless: the hammering of a nail into a trunk, the whir of a sewing machine. The atelier is alive in every sense of the word, filled with men and women who are masters of their craft.

Today, every piece that comes out of the Asnières workshops represents the convergence of heritage, craftsmanship and technology.

Each process and method is meticulous and detailed; each artisan is proud to present and explain their individual role within this collective effort towards the creation of ever-evolving excellence.

(Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
(Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

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Oceanic High Trunks

This year, Louis Vuitton presents High Trunks inspired by the oceanic universe imagined by Pharrell Williams, Men’s Creative Director, for the Men's Spring-Summer 2027 collection. These imaginative creations demonstrate how the Louis Vuitton Monogram continues to inspire material innovation while remaining deeply rooted in the House's trunk-making heritage.

The Under the Sea Courrier Lozine 110, created as a unique piece that celebrates the diversity of life beneath the ocean’s surface, illustrates intricate underwater panorama from every angle while capturing the vitality and abundance of the sea.

The Under the Sea trunk is made up of more than 35 different leathers and over 1,500 individually cut leather elements: each one selected based on grain, color and texture and each contributing subtle tonal variations that lend a sense of depth and movement, hand-assembled over several hundred hours meticulously.

The Mother of Pearl Courrier Lozine 110 is the perfect interpretation the luminous, sparkling reflection of the sea, the visibility of the pearlescent color of the Monogram against a wooden background. For this piece, 2,000 individually cut pieces of mother of pearl are carefully inlaid by hand into smoked larch wood, selected for both its durability and naturally rich character.

Meanwhile, the Chrome Wave Courrier Lozine 110, inspired by the movement of the ocean, captures the fluid rhythm of waves through a striking contemporary form, its reflective surface continually changing with the surrounding light. Transparent acrylic panels are first hand-sculpted into flowing wave forms before the Monogram is laser engraved across their surface, then it is topped with two silver chrome coatings. The trunk features neon Monogram flowers that emerge subtly, sending flashes of color across the sculpted chrome.

With the unveiling of the capsule collection, Pharrell’s design and influence brings the Art of Travel into the future while still embedding the luxurious and unparalleled mastery that has been unique to Louis Vuitton since its inception.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with Louis Vuitton

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