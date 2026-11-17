Lepidopteran mystery: 'Bali OK: A Parable for a Changing Climate', a sci-fi romance by American anthropologist Clare Wolfowitz published by Pustaka Obor Indonesia, is set in the titular island province in 2037 and follows an American butterfly expert. (obor.or.id/-)

In her scientific mystery novel Bali OK: A Parable for a Changing Climate, the American anthropologist imagines the Indonesian island as a refuge in a warming world, drawing on Balinese traditions of living in harmony with nature.

I magine a future in which climate change has made much of the world increasingly difficult to inhabit, while Bali remains a green refuge. Its landscapes are still lush, sunlight filters through the trees and endangered butterflies continue to thrive.

This is the premise of Bali OK: A Parable for a Changing Climate, a scientific mystery novel by American anthropologist Clare Wolfowitz, now available in English and Indonesian. The Indonesian edition was published this year by Yayasan Pustaka Obor Indonesia.

Set in 2037, the story follows Deborah, an American butterfly expert who discovers that butterflies on the Indonesian island appear to have escaped the effects of a warming planet. Climate records show no change in Bali, even as temperatures rise elsewhere in the region.

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Her search for an explanation brings her together with Wayan, a Balinese scientist. As they investigate the island's apparent immunity to climate change, they uncover a centuries-old tradition of living in harmony with the earth.

“For years, I'm going, who's writing the stories that make people want to do something? Give you some hope for the future.” — Clare Wolfowitz, American author

Hopeful climate story

Wolfowitz wrote Bali OK as an alternative to the dystopian futures that dominate much of climate fiction. Rather than leave readers with a sense of impending disaster, she wanted to imagine a future that might inspire them to act.