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The 40-year-old will helm the storied 007 franchise acquired by Amazon MGM after already becoming a serious Hollywood player with his turn as Batman in 2022 and featuring in Christopher Nolan's recent epic "The Odyssey".
obert Pattinson, chosen to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond, completes his rise from brooding on-screen teen heartthrob to global superstar in the role of the world's most famous secret agent.
The 40-year-old will helm the storied 007 franchise acquired by Amazon MGM after already becoming a serious Hollywood player with his turn as Batman in 2022 and featuring in Christopher Nolan's recent epic "The Odyssey".
After building a cult following in "The Twilight Saga", the British actor has also received plenty of critical acclaim for his eclectic roles in various arthouse films, while Oscars buzz is building over his latest movie "Primetime".
But in becoming only the seventh actor down the decades to play Ian Fleming's legendary fictional spy Bond, Pattinson will be ascending to a new level of worldwide stardom.
"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement.
"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," Pattinson said, referring to producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman and executive producer Tanya Lapointe.
Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the next Bond film, lauded Pattinson as having "the timeless soul of 007" as well as "a spirit that is completely new".
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