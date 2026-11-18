Fine footing: Beauty Clarabelle, 25, stands with two of her works exhibited at ARTSUBS 2026 in Surabaya, East Java, in this undated photo. (Courtesy of Beauty Clarabelle/-). Usage: 0 (Courtesy of Beauty Clarabelle/-)

Young artists are using social media and new collectors’ networks to break into the country’s expanding art market, though galleries, stronger recordkeeping and wider support remain crucial to sustaining the growing industry.

T he arts scene had a busy October with a string of major events, including the Jakarta Illustration & Creative Arts Fair, the Jakarta Biennale and Art Jakarta, while ARTSUBS toured across Java for the second time. Beyond showcasing the country's expanding art market, these and other events highlighted a rising generation of artists stepping forward to exhibit their work and shape the industry's future.

The outlook for the market is positive. A UBS report has found that 58 percent of collectors expect it to grow over the next 12 months and 60 percent expect growth over the next 10 years. No more than 15 percent anticipate a decline over any period, while Gen Z collectors are the optimistic across all time frames, particularly for the long term.

Beauty Clarabelle, 25, who recently exhibited her works at Art Jakarta 2026 and counts Christine Ay Tjoe among her favorite artists, is still exploring her individual style and working toward becoming a better artist.

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The painter said building relationships with collectors was one of the first steps for emerging artists seeking to establish a career, specifically to “get our paintings out there, whether they’ve already been collected or just created”.

“As said before, the goal is to spread all the paintings. So, spreading the work counts as one of the first steps,” she said, describing how building a collector base could help sustain an artist's career.

Beauty began taking art seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic. Within months, one of her works had found a collector. At 21, she joined Art Jakarta for the first time.

“For other people, it might be easy. But personally, I felt that the first two or three years were not easy,” said the Surabaya-born artist, recalling the challenges of establishing herself in the national art scene.