Ruang-ruang Tak Tercatat (Unmapped Spaces) by Ve Dhanito, a photographic installation comprising digital prints on vinyl, foamboard cut-outs, art paper and invisible ink, is pictured in the AKAMSI: Menyisir Pesisir exhibition at the Jakarta Maritime Museum. (Courtesy of Ve Dhanito/-)

Through AKAMSI: Menyisir Pesisir, 14 artists draw inspiration from the people, places and stories of North Jakarta’s coast, uncovering overlooked histories and everyday realities beyond the capital’s busy waterfront.

A kamsi is a popular Indonesian slang acronym for anak kampung sini, loosely translated as “kids from around here”. It is this sense of belonging to a place and its people that gives AKAMSI: Menyisir Pesisir its name and spirit.

Literally meaning “exploring the coastline”, Menyisir Pesisir extends that local perspective along North Jakarta’s shores, tracing the histories, cultures and everyday lives shaped by the sea.

This is a densely populated urban coastline facing the Java Sea, where fishing communities, ports, rivers and mangrove ecosystems coexist with bustling waterfront activities. It is also a landscape grappling with persistent waste and pollution, tidal flooding and rapid urban development.

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Giving this often-overlooked landscape a rare artistic focus, AKAMSI brings together works by 14 artists, curated by Diaz Ramadansyah. Their explorations span the area's marine and coastal heritage, colonial past, social history, environmental concerns and urban challenges.

Held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1 at the Jakarta Maritime Museum, the exhibition is part of the North Heritage Festival. Participating artists include Ade Artie, Andriani Latania, Agus Widodo, Bambang Supriadi, Eko Banding, Henri Affandi, Jayavarman, Jimmy Silaen, Kekep Marlov, Revoluta S, Setiyoko Hadi, Ve Dhanito, Yayat Lesmana and Yuke Ardhiati.

Aroma yang Tertinggal (Lingering Scents) by Setiyoko Hadi. Made of fire mesh, bandage fabric, spices, mirror, a tree trunk, burlap, needles, sculpture and boat, it is pictured in the AKAMSI: Menyisir Pesisir exhibition at the Jakarta Maritime Museum. (Courtesy of Setiyoko Hadi/-)

Mapping the unseen