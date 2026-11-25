Made in Indonesia: Posters for three Indonesian films, (from left) The Shadow Strays, Jumbo and The Siege at Thorn High (Pengepungan di Bukit Duri), reflect the growing reach of local cinema through international festivals and commercial platforms. (imdb.com/Courtesy of Visinema Studios/-)

Streaming hits and overseas releases are opening new opportunities for local filmmakers, but financing gaps, limited production incentives and piracy threaten to stall the momentum.

I ndonesian films are making their way onto global screens, from Netflix’s international rankings to theatrical releases in North America. But turning these breakthroughs into lasting success will require more than compelling stories: the industry also needs better access to financing, production infrastructure and legal protection, a recent report says.

Timo Tjahjanto’s The Shadow Strays offers one example of how Indonesian films are reaching international audiences through streaming platforms.

Six days after its release in October 2024, the action film entered Netflix’s Global Top 10. Having premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, The Shadow Strays also ranked among the platform’s top 10 films in 85 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany, according to a 2026 report by independent economics consultancy Frontier Economics.

From The Weekender Who you Luckin at? Read on The Weekender

The report was released in late October at the Indonesia Success Story discussion, organized in collaboration with the Motion Picture Association and Indonesian filmmakers in Jakarta.

The industry’s successes have also been felt at home. The 2024 horror comedy Agak Laen drew more than 9.1 million moviegoers, prompting South Korean studio Barunson E&A, producer of the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, to acquire the rights to remake it.

Meanwhile, Jumbo, a 2025 fantasy animation produced by Visinema Pictures, became Indonesia’s highest-grossing animated film and Southeast Asia’s highest-grossing animated film, earning more than US$20 million.

The international momentum continued in July 2025, when Prime Video announced the exclusive release of Joko Anwar’s action thriller The Siege at Thorn High (Pengepungan Bukit di Duri), coproduced by Amazon MGM Studios, in more than 240 countries and territories. The report described it as the first Southeast Asian-produced theatrical film to receive such a wide global release on Prime Video.